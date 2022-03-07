Christian Women's group plans March 14 luncheon

The Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will be having its noon meeting on March 14 in the Midland University Dining Hall at Ninth and Pebble streets in Fremont.

Ed Volpi will be giving a presentation on prison ministry. Myra Pruss will provide music.

Andrea McClellon of Salina, Colorado, will speak on “Letting It Go.” She is a mom, homework director, cook, room mom, taxi driver, driving instructor and more.

Cost of the noon luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by March 8 to make your reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

