Christian women's group plans May 9 luncheon

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will meet for a noon luncheon on Monday, May 9, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

The theme for the luncheon is “Picture A New Beginning.” Wendy Dean of Simply Delicious in Valley will give a presentation. Arlan Trehearn will provide music.

Lori Mayer of Ansgar, Iowa, will speak on “What are you looking for? How do you fill that empty void in life?” Mayer is a retired registered nurse who has worked with special needs children. She loves anything outdoors. She has three children and seven grandchildren.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Pat at 4002-720-3847 by May 3 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

