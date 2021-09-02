Christian women's group plans Sept. 13 luncheon

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will have a noon meeting Monday, Sept. 13, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

The theme is “Broken to Beauty.” The Art Garden will be showing handcrafted items created by artisans of the Autism Center of Nebraska. Music will be presented by Don Atwell.

Paula Abbott of Terrell, Texas, will speak on “Behind closed doors. How a Texas cowgirl trades a life of pain into a life of peace.” Abbott and her husband are pastors of Round Pen Cowboy Ministries. They have three children.

Cost of the noon luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Sept. 8 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

