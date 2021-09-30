Christian women's group to host Oct. 11 luncheon

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will be meeting for a noon luncheon on Monday, Oct. 11, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont. The theme is “Hope for the Future.”
Jean Beckman will be sharing fashion from her store, Our Specialtea, a tea room, gift shop and boutique located in Blair. Music will be provided by Leland and Jean Foreman.
Nicolette Lane of Indianola, Iowa, will share her intriguing story of facing a chronic life challenge with hope. Lane speaks especially to people with chronic health issues. She is a retired middle school teacher who has two adult children and two grandchildren.
Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Oct. 6 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
