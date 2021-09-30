 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christian women's group to host Oct. 11 luncheon
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Christian women's group to host Oct. 11 luncheon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will be meeting for a noon luncheon on Monday, Oct. 11, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont. The theme is “Hope for the Future.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jean Beckman will be sharing fashion from her store, Our Specialtea, a tea room, gift shop and boutique located in Blair. Music will be provided by Leland and Jean Foreman.

Nicolette Lane of Indianola, Iowa, will share her intriguing story of facing a chronic life challenge with hope. Lane speaks especially to people with chronic health issues. She is a retired middle school teacher who has two adult children and two grandchildren.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Oct. 6 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News