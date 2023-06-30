Christian Women’s Noon Connection will meet for a noon luncheon on Monday, July 10, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

The theme is “Lazy Days of Summer.” The group will learn about what’s happening on Main Street in downtown Fremont. Music will be provided by Bryan Nelson.

Kay Grote of Monroe, Iowa, will speak on “Camping with my Father. Life lessons learned from camping.”

Cost of the luncheon is $15. To make a reservation, call Pat at 402-720-3847 by July 5. Honoring your reservation is necessary.