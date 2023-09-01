Christian Women’s Noon Connection will meet for a noon luncheon on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

Jesse Martin of Greens Greenhouse will speak on flower arranging. Music will be provided by Ellen Lund.

Phyllis Vos of Ankeny, Iowa, will speak on “Sounds of the Heart.” She is a registered nurse. She retired as director of cardiovascular services at a hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She has two children and 14 grandchildren.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. To make a reservation, call Pat at 402-720-3847 by Sept. 5. Honoring your reservation is necessary.