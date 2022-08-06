Christine Torres joins NCHS board of directors

NCHS has welcomed four new board members to its team.

NCHS’s diverse board of directors represents a cross-section of the community. Each member works hard to ensure the longevity of the organization, overseeing the funds being raised to help Nebraska families in need. The NCHS board of directors is also the board of directors for the NCHS Foundation.

Christine Torres is among the new board members.

Torres is the director of membership and development at the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. NCHS says she is a tireless advocate for children and families and has done extensive work in her community to ensure that underrepresented and marginalized populations have a voice. Her prior experiences include acting as an interpreter in educational and health settings, working with survivors of sexual assault, and serving in an array of volunteer and professional roles with youth and family service organizations.

NCHS board members may serve two three-year terms. The new board members began their first terms on July 1, 2022, and their terms end on June 30, 2025.

NCHS is a nonprofit organization established in 1893 that serves children and families throughout Nebraska. The organization puts “children first,” meaning that services are child-centered, focusing on the child’s best interests. Through three core services, Adoption, Foster Care, and Family Support, NCHS strives toward its vision of “a safe and loving family for every child.”

NCHS serves families throughout Nebraska through offices in Grand Island, Lincoln, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha and Scottsbluff.

NCHS is accredited by the Council on Accreditation, a Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accredited Charity. NCHS is a Nonprofit Association of the Midlands - Guidelines and Principles Best Practices Partner and is a GuideStar Gold Level Participant.