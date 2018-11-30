A Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes is set from 5:30-8 p.m. Dec.6.
The public is invited to participate in this fundraiser, which will benefit Heartland Family Service Jefferson House in Fremont.
Tickets - which are $20 per person - are available at Interiors Plus in the Kollmeyer’s Passageway, 408 N. Main St.
A ticket includes the tour, plus a reception at J’s Steakhouse and Winebar Party room in the downtown Kollmeyer’s building, starting at 7:30 p.m., a decorating tips publication and a recipe collection containing holiday favorites.
Five Fremont homes, which are part of the tour, are those of: Terry and Norma Bokowski; Jim and Lori Lathrop; Colleen Dilley; Ronda Hollendieck; and Jeff Hoffman.