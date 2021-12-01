Christmas plays, meal set Dec. 3 in Uehling

If you’re looking for Christmas, you might visit Uehling.

The town’s theater group is hosting holiday plays featuring children and a fundraising meal.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in Uehling Auditorium. That’s when Girl Scouts start serving up homemade chili and chicken noodle soup as well as hot dogs in biscuits. Cost is a freewill donation. Serving will take place from 6-7 p.m.

At 7 p.m., kids in the UFFDA (Uehling Famous Follies and Drama Association) will present, “What Could Go Wrong the Night Before Christmas?” and “The Kings Find a King.” They will end with a couple of new songs along with their favorites.

“You will know which ones they really like,” Terri Hoeneman, director, said. “They really sing out. I think they will ask the audience to join them for one of the new ones.”

Santa is expected to arrive at about 7:45 p.m. with a goodie sack for each child. He’ll also listen to children’s Christmas wishes.

Hoeneman said 13 children will present the Christmas production this year. The children, ages 6 to 13, have been coming to the auditorium after school for eight weeks.

“The play ‘What Could Go Wrong the Night Before Christmas’ should be a lot of fun for all and, of course, we present the real reason for Christmas,” Hoeneman said. “I always include the Christian Scripture and message.”

Adults helping include Carla Meyer, Robin Schellenberg, Shari Schellenberg and pianist, Judy Geisler.

UFFDA started in 2006 with Uehling’s centennial. The adults and kids only missed presenting a production in 2020.

“COVID stopped us,” Hoeneman said. "The adult acting crew hopes to present in spring 2022. Rehearsals had started a year ago, so we hope to pick up where we left off. 'Virgil’s Wedding' and 'The Senior Center' are the two comedies set for production."

Hoeneman said the meal is a fundraiser for the older Girl Scouts in Troops 50154 and 50164 who would like to take Girl Scout journeys away from their home state.

Two girls will go to the World Center, Our Chalet, in Switzerland in 2023.

The birthplace of Girl Scout founder, Juliette Low, is Savannah, Georgia. Four adults and six girls plan to go there in June 2022.

“Some of us were able to go to Savannah five years ago,” said Hoeneman, leader. “It was a wonderful journey with new experiences. We have been raising funds in many ways since our ‘Savannah in ’16’ experience. I think it is important that the girls be involved in the community and area fundraisers are a way to do this.”

She noted the work that’s taken place.

“We made over 175 pies from scratch a month ago (in an evening and a day),” she said.

Thrivent Financial will provide some monetary assistance for soup supplies. Girl Scouts will only ask for freewill donation for this service event.

Uehling is about 21 miles north of Fremont.

