Christmas Revisited sale is Nov. 6 in Hooper

The Hooper American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting its annual Christmas Revisited sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St., in Hooper.

Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items are available for a freewill donation. Due to the generosity of donors, a wide selection of new, used, vintage, collectible quality items will be available for shoppers.

Proceeds benefit veterans’ programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion Post.

Patrons can enhance their Hooper shopping experience at the Chain of Friends annual craft boutique and the senior center garage sale.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.