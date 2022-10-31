 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Christmas Revisited sale set for Nov. 5 in Hooper

Local News

The Hooper American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting its annual Christmas Revisited sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St., in Hooper.

Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items will be available for a freewill donation. Proceeds benefit veterans’ programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion Post.

In addition to the donated merchandise at Christmas Revisited, visitors to Hooper also can enjoy the annual Chain of Friends boutique with new twists and the Senior Center “garage sale.”

