Christmas Revisited set for Saturday
Xmas Revisited

Christmas revisited, which offers second-hand Christmas decorations, will be held Saturday at the American Legion in Hooper.

 Stephen Rickerl, Fremont Tribune

The Hooper American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting its annual Christmas Revisited sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Hooper American Legion Post Home, 115 N. Main St.

Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items are available for a freewill donation. Last year, the auxiliary was honored to help area flood victims with end-of-the-sale inventory. Due to the generosity of donors, a replenished, wide selection of new, used, vintage, collectible quality items will be available this year.

Proceeds benefit veterans’ programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion Post.

Applicable health department guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended and will be available on-site.

