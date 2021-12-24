Christmas tree recycling will be available beginning Dec. 26

The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Fremont Beautiful are partnering to offer Christmas tree recycling.
Trees can be dropped off at the Lenihan parking lot on Broad Street, between Ninth and 10th streets, anytime between Sunday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 9.
Please remove all items from the tree including plastic bags, ornaments, stands and wire. The trees will be ground up into mulch and used throughout the year.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
