Christmas walk is Dec. 7 at May Museum

May Museum is providing a window to Christmases of long ago.

Or actually, several windows.

The public is invited to the May Museum Christmas Walk from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7. The event will take place on the museum grounds at 1643 N. Nye Ave.

This marks the second year for the event which offers music, treats and a chance to look through the museum’s windows to see decked out trees and other decorations reminiscent of yesteryear.

Admission is free. A freewill offering will be accepted.

In the past, the museum has hosted a Christmas open house during which guests could walk through rooms inside the stately building.

That changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. So in 2020, the Dodge County Historical Society tried something different — a historic outdoor Christmas walk on the museum grounds.

Between 350 and 400 people attended, said Cyndi Lauritsen, first vice president of the historical society.

Like last year, guests will be able to look through museum windows to see decorated trees and other items.

Mrs. John C. Fremont will be on hand to greet attendees. The log cabin, which has had a facelift, will be open this year.

The gift shop will be open with 10 people allowed in at a time. Guests who wish to purchase gifts will need to do so with cash or checks.

“We’ll have wonderful Christmas cookies that you can buy and unusual gifts from yesterday that you just can’t get anywhere,” Lauritsen said.

Lauritsen and her granddaughter, Sophie Cattlett, will bake cookies in the museum kitchen.

Guests will be able to look through the kitchen door to watch the culinary duo bake and frost the sweet treats.

They also can look through the house’s library to see old-time train sets, which will be running.

This year, a woman, who will be knitting, will sit inside near one of the windows.

Hot apple cider will be served in the gazebo. Father Christmas and Santa Claus will be there.

Calvary Baptist Christmas carolers will stroll the museum grounds and sing.

Although the weather is expected to be pleasant, fire pits will be on site.

Treat bags will be available.

Street parking will be available. Guests are encouraged to enter through the back parking lot through the gardens to the back of the house.

Pathways will be lighted with luminaries.

“We’ve got hundreds of luminaries,” Lauritsen said.

The event is very pretty.

“It’s our gift to the community for their support,” Lauritsen said.

Guests enjoyed the 2020 event.

“It was fabulous,” Lauritsen said. “It was during COVID so there was no place to go and it was the one bright spot before Christmas. It was a beautiful night.”

She encourages the public to attend this year.

“It’s the start of the Christmas season,” she said. “We want everybody to get prepared for the wonderful thing that Christmas is.”

Lauritsen said the house is close to looking like it did at Christmas years ago.

“This is a chance to look at what was yesterday,” she said. “That’s what the museum is. It’s looking back in time.”

