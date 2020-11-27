Christmas Walk is Saturday

Fremont’s annual Christmas Walk, hosted by the MainStreet of Fremont, is Saturday with special giveaways, drawings, discounts and treats at several participating locations in the Fremont Downtown District.
The event falls on Small Business Saturday, giving patrons the opportunity to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just a great opportunity to bring families down here,” Shannon Mullen, interim director of MainStreet Fremont told the Tribune in a story earlier this month. “ ... We found that it is a great thing for our downtown merchants. It’s an opportunity for them to host all-day festivities in their store.”
In addition to the individual attractions hosted by local businesses, Mullen said the day will feature snowmen, carriage rides, a live reindeer attraction from 4-7 p.m. at the parking lot on the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. The event will also feature and a Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. to cap off the day.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS9 a.m. – 1 p.m. First State Bank & Trust – 225 N. Main Street, Free gift warp giveaway (While supplies last. Limit one per household).
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Shelter Insurance Terri Dingwell – 218 E. 4th Street, Sweet treats, drawing and get your free 2021 Almanac.
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishings – 450 N. Main Street, Annual Festival of Hope silent auction benefitting the Bridge.
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Lou’s Sporting Goods – 523 N. Main Street, All day Black Friday specials.
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sampter’s – 517 N. Main Street, Enjoy holiday treats and amazing in-store special all day.
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Park Avenue Antiques – 515 N. Park Ave., All day special and tasty refreshments.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Rejuvenate Day Spay – 529 N. Main Street Suite. 3, Annual open house specials with giveaways and gift certificates available.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fremont Appliances – 517 N. Main Street, In-store specials all day long.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Second Look – 516 N. Main Street, Entire store 25% off with holiday treats.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Country Traditions – 330 N. Main Street, In-store specials with complimentary holiday ornament (while supplies last).
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Gallery 92 West – 92 West 6th Street, The gallery and the art emporium extend hours (masks required)
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fia + Belle – 108 E. 6th Street, Holiday treats with in-store discount of $10 off every $100 spent.
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bad Dog Bikes – 520 N. Main Street, Holiday treats and cider with discounts throughout the store.
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wise Olde Owl – 439 N. Main Street, 15% discount* all week long (*except CDs and Ann’s Jewelry)
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Nancy’s Boutique – 423 N. Main Street, In-store promotions all day.
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Chestnut Market – 141 E. 6th Street, In-store specials with drawings and treats.
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. L.A. Fire Proof Door Co. – 325 N. Main Street, Half-price appetizer with purchase of a meal.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishings – 450 N. Main Street, Jameson Brettman live music in front of store.
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Yankee Peddler West – 541 N. Main Street, 25th-anniversary happenings with holiday goodies.
1 – 2 p.m. Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishings – 450 N. Main Street, Jameson Brettman live music in front of store.
1 – 3 p.m. MainStreet of Fremont – 529 N. Main Street, Stop in for a $10 keepsake ornament and holiday treats with hot chocolate.
1 – 5 p.m. The Gardner – 620 N. H Street, Deck the halls and warm up with Christmas cheer. Old fashioned Christmas trees available
4 – 7 p.m. Lou’s Sporting Goods – 523 N. Main Street, Holiday treats with hot apple cider, coffee, crackers, wine and cheese.
5 – 7 p.m. First United Methodist – Corner of 5th and Main Streets, Warm up with some hot cocoa.
5 – 7 p.m. Horse Drawn Carriage Rides through historic downtown Fremont.
5 – 7 p.m. See Santa’s Live Reindeer and take advantage of a unique photo opportunity.
5 – 7 p.m. State Farm Cara Colvert – 544 N. Main Street, Coloring books, candy canes, apple cider, and the Good Neighbear will be present.
5:30 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony – Schweser’s Parking Log (Northwest corner of 6th street and Park Avenue.)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.