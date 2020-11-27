Christmas Walk is Saturday

Fremont’s annual Christmas Walk, hosted by the MainStreet of Fremont, is Saturday with special giveaways, drawings, discounts and treats at several participating locations in the Fremont Downtown District.

The event falls on Small Business Saturday, giving patrons the opportunity to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just a great opportunity to bring families down here,” Shannon Mullen, interim director of MainStreet Fremont told the Tribune in a story earlier this month. “ ... We found that it is a great thing for our downtown merchants. It’s an opportunity for them to host all-day festivities in their store.”

In addition to the individual attractions hosted by local businesses, Mullen said the day will feature snowmen, carriage rides, a live reindeer attraction from 4-7 p.m. at the parking lot on the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. The event will also feature and a Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. to cap off the day.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS9 a.m. – 1 p.m. First State Bank & Trust – 225 N. Main Street, Free gift warp giveaway (While supplies last. Limit one per household).