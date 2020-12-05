Christmas walkthrough at May Museum sees more than 300 visitors

Although the museum typically has an open house inside the building every year, Kappeler said that method wouldn’t be safe this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yet, we wanted to do something again each year for the community, as we do consider this a gift to the community,” he said.

After brainstorming on how to have the event, Kappeler said the topic of having a drive-thru event came up, as many organizations were adopting the method.

“But at night and with people unfamiliar with the grounds, we just didn’t think a drive-thru would be very safe,” he said. “And then we said, ‘Well, what about a walkthrough?’ So that’s how the idea came up.”

As successful as this year’s event was, Kappeler said the museum may consider having a similar event next year as well, even if the pandemic is no longer active.

“Workwise and timewise, it’s probably equal to the inside open house,” he said. “Someone asked us if we would do both, and I don’t know that we possibly could, but those are things to talk about for future years, certainly.”

Kappeler said with the pandemic affecting so many people’s lives this year, he was glad to have seen so many people express delight in the walkthrough.

“It was really a cheery event,” he said. “And that was what we wanted to do for people, give them a little something different to think about.”

