Christmas walkthrough at May Museum sees more than 300 visitors

With more than 300 people in attendance, Jeff Kappeler said May Museum’s Christmas walkthrough was a great success.
“We had people say, ‘This is like a Hallmark movie,’” he said. “It was really, really good.”
“A Historic Outdoor Christmas Walk” had members of the Fremont community look through windows to see inside the museum and meet with Santa Claus and Father Christmas outside Tuesday night.
“It was a very beautiful night with good weather, and people were just really, really enjoying themselves,” Kappeler said. “The response to the evening has really been amazing.”
Kappeler, who is executive director of the museum’s Dodge County Historical Society, said participants of the free event could walk around the museum, listen to Christmas music from the gazebo and view lighted window exhibits.
“We’ve always had the candles in the windows and a certain amount of lighting, but this year, we really added lighting to the gazebo and things in the garden, the garden arch, the railings,” Kappeler said.
Kappeler said the outdoor event worked well for bringing children to view the exhibits, which included an electric model train.
“We had small children that sometimes people are reluctant to bring inside the museum,” he said. “So they were able to really enjoy the experience.”
Although the museum typically has an open house inside the building every year, Kappeler said that method wouldn’t be safe this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Yet, we wanted to do something again each year for the community, as we do consider this a gift to the community,” he said.
After brainstorming on how to have the event, Kappeler said the topic of having a drive-thru event came up, as many organizations were adopting the method.
“But at night and with people unfamiliar with the grounds, we just didn’t think a drive-thru would be very safe,” he said. “And then we said, ‘Well, what about a walkthrough?’ So that’s how the idea came up.”
As successful as this year’s event was, Kappeler said the museum may consider having a similar event next year as well, even if the pandemic is no longer active.
“Workwise and timewise, it’s probably equal to the inside open house,” he said. “Someone asked us if we would do both, and I don’t know that we possibly could, but those are things to talk about for future years, certainly.”
Kappeler said with the pandemic affecting so many people’s lives this year, he was glad to have seen so many people express delight in the walkthrough.
“It was really a cheery event,” he said. “And that was what we wanted to do for people, give them a little something different to think about.”
