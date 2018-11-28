Try 3 months for $3
Local News

Full Life Church in Fremont is collecting clothing for students at Washington Elementary School.

Items are needed for kids ages 4-16. The most need to be for those sizes 5-8.

The items needed are: socks, underwear, shoes, sweatpants (neutral colors), coats and winter gear.

Anyone wishing to make donations may drop them off at the church between 8 a.m. and noon, Tuesdays-Fridays or by calling 402-936-1675.

Those who wish to make a monetary donation may send a check to the church at 2380 Seaton Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.

Items will be collected until the New Year and delivered after the Christmas break.

0
0
0
0
0

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Load comments