The Rev. Judy Johnson hopes area residents will take part in an age-old tradition.
This year marks the second time Elim Lutheran Church in rural Hooper will have a Santa Lucia procession as part of its Christmas Eve candlelight worship service.
The public is invited to the service which starts at 5 p.m. with the procession beginning at the sanctuary entrance.
During the procession, the congregation will sing the hymn, “Christ, Be Our Light.” Johnson has written Christmas lyrics for this hymn.
“The beautiful entrance hymn, ‘Christ, Be Our Light,’ is not a specifically Christmas hymn,” Johnson said. “To make it more focused on Christmas Eve, I wrote new stanzas for the hymn, while keeping the traditional chorus after each verse. I am eager to see how it goes.”
Elim was founded in 1871 by Scandinavian settlers, mostly Swedish and Danish. Santa Lucia is a Swedish tradition.
Last year, the church decided to include a Santa Lucia procession on Christmas Eve to help celebrate the birth of Christ, the light of the world.
“Our congregation is small and having the Santa Lucia procession at the beginning of the worship service is a wonderful way for young people to have an active part in carrying the light into the darkened church,” Johnson said. “It was a very meaningful part of our service last year, and we are pleased to include it again this year.”
The Santa Lucia procession dates back to about 300 A.D. when according to legend, Sweden was plagued with a terrible famine.
A woman, named Lucia, is said to have appeared in a large ship on a lake.
Dressed in white, with a wreath of twigs lit up upon her head, Lucia came bringing food and clothing for the starving population.
The celebration of Lucia’s life brings much joy, Johnson said.
Today — in communities throughout the world with large Swedish populations — families celebrate Santa Lucia by having a daughter in the family dress in a white dress with a red sash. She wears a wreath made of lingonberry twigs.
Atop the wreath are seven candles that symbolize the welcome light that Lucia brought to her people in their time of need.
Dec. 13 is often recognized as Santa Lucia Day, but this date varies in some countries.
All girls from age 3 through high school have been invited to participate in the procession at Elim.
In 2017, nine girls participated in the procession, which is open to church members and guests.
“One of the most special aspects of the procession is that not only girls from our congregation, but also granddaughters, nieces and friends of congregation members all take part in the procession,” Johnson said.
Kara Greenwood-Anderson, a member of Elim, coordinates the procession and makes sure there are enough white robes, red sashes and tapers for all of the girls in the procession.
One difference between the Santa Lucia procession at Elim and those people may have seen at the former Dana College or other Scandinavian celebrations is that the church uses battery operated candles rather than traditional tapers.
“That is an important safety factor when we have young girls carrying the tapers, and when the young lady portraying Santa Lucia has a crown of candles on her head,” Johnson said.
Other music during the worship service will be provided by Ashley (Petersen) Aden, soloist, accompanied by Beth Cuda, and by organist, Rita Cuda, who will perform special selections as well as accompany the congregational singing.
Elim Lutheran Church is at 2312 Swaburg Road (County Road D), Hooper. It is two miles south of Uehling on U.S. Highway 77, and one mile east.
“I think the Christmas Eve service with the Santa Lucia procession brings a touch of tradition that many in the congregation have from years gone by as far as incorporating the Swedish customs,” Johnson said. “It’s really nice to have the young people learn about them, too, and it’s just a beautiful service. I would encourage people, who would like to join us, to do so.”