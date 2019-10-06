The Rev. John Hilgendorf was a hearty soul.
In the late 1800s, he traveled on foot or by horse or train to spread the Gospel in Nebraska, Iowa and Colorado.
His mission work proved adventurous. He met Buffalo Bill Cody, fell victim to train robbers, witnessed saloon murders and rescued others from attempts on their lives.
In 1876, he resigned from mission work and became the first pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Arlington.
This year, the church has been celebrating its 150th anniversary with a host of activities.
Now, the public is invited to a banquet on Nov. 2 in the Rybin building on the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington. Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. The event includes a cocktail hour, dinner, entertainment and interactive activities.
Tickets are $30 each and include dinner, adult and other beverages. Reservations must be made by Oct. 20. Tickets may be purchased on Sunday mornings through Oct. 20 or by contacting the church office at 402-478-4278.
An anniversary worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3. The Rev. Dennis Maaske, former St. Paul’s pastor, will preach. An all-congregation photo will be taken after the service.
The festivities bring to a close a yearlong celebration of a church founded by German settlers in 1869.
St. Paul’s is the second oldest Missouri Synod Lutheran congregation in Nebraska and has a long history. It began when the founders of St. Paul’s wanted a Christian education in the German language for their children.
“What the church founders really wanted to create was a little Germany in this part of the country,” said Janine Carlson, anniversary committee member. “They thought at the time they could be self-contained and I think a lot of those ethnic settlements felt that way at the time.”
Founding families settled in one place with the idea of taking care of each other.
Early church families had the names of Stork, Hilgenkamp, Kruger, Brinkman, Loosing, Laaker, Heybrock and Giesselmann.
Descendants of those families are still represented at the church.
Today, the church of about 700 also has many young families who have moved here and formed friendships within the congregation. They have Bible studies and conduct service projects.
“It’s really a neat mix of the old and the new,” Carlson said.
And although the church began as a place where parishioners were focused on their own settlement, it’s become a more outward-serving congregation.
“Each Sunday, at the end of every service, we all say together that our mission is to make known the love of Christ—and that might be going to your neighbor or to Africa or to Haiti,” she said.
At the banquet, people can learn about the church’s history in a modern way. The banquet will include a video presentation on church history, inspirational videos and St. Paul’s trivia.
“We’re trying to keep it a light-hearted evening,” Carlson said.
The event will include historical displays. There will be memorabilia for purchase.
In addition, the church has a book called “Blessed to Be a Blessing,” which chronicles its 150-year history.
The book tells how difficult life was for the church founders. On the way to America, for instance, Wilhelm Loosing buried two small children at sea due to cholera. His first wife died on a Mississippi River trip.
His father, Herman, walked from his homestead to Fontanelle to have a minister read the Bible to him.
On the way home, a snowstorm began and he became lost and froze to death.
“Blowing pages from the Bible led searchers to his body,” the book states.
Wilhelm Loosing would know more tragedy. Lightning killed one daughter and her horse.
Another daughter drowned in the Bell Creek and another died of diphtheria. A son choked to death on a corn kernel.
Church founders like Loosing needed the comfort of God’s word.
Wilhelm became a founding father of the Salem Lutheran Church at Fontanelle.
That church had a school for English-speakers, but congregants like Loosing wanted a Christian education for their children in German and in 1869 formed St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The school started in 1876.
When Hilgendorf came, the pastor was expected to teach school.
He would teach 30 to 40 kids in the attic of his small parsonage.
Hilgendorf served the church for 32 years. Other pastors would come and go.
But throughout the church’s history, it’s only had 12 pastors. That continuity of clergy has brought stability to the church, Carlson said.
The church still faced tough times.
As World War I approached, paranoia and bitterness developed in the United States against languages other than English.
Legislation banned all foreign language teaching in Nebraska’s elementary schools, the history book states. By January 1918 only religion was taught in German at St. Paul’s. But that wasn’t acceptable to the Council of Defense, which stated that no German language is permitted in school.
In those days, some Lutheran churches were violently attacked. Communities burned German books.
At times, buildings were painted yellow – the color symbolizing cowardice – if owners didn’t by war bonds.
The Rev. George Wolter, then-pastor of St. Paul’s, “shaved his mustache, because misguided zealots thought it looked too much like that of Kaiser Wilhelm (the German emperor).” “Through all the upheaval, however, the congregation strove to honor the laws of the land,” the book states, adding, “It is significant that Wolter was asked to give the speech in the Arlington City Park on Armistice Day, 1918.”
During the Great Depression, the bank in Arlington failed and $84 was lost from the congregation’s cemetery fund. Wolter and the school’s teachers offered to take a reduction in salaries. He was guaranteed $75 a month and the teachers, $50. The congregation shared meat, apples, potatoes and other goods.
Wolter was 75 years old when he retired in 1942.
The Rev. Carl Hellmann served St. Paul’s from 1942 to 1970.
But before he came to St. Paul’s, Hellmann faced his own challenges ministering in parishes in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.
In a May 1927 diary entry, Hellmann tells how he was caught in a terrible blizzard. A cattleman by the side of the road invited the pastor into his home. Hellmann had to walk.
“Facing the wind, I started for the house,” Hellmann wrote. “I thought I would never make it, beginning to tire, out of breath, getting numb. With a prayer on my lips, I was preparing for death, when suddenly I was at the farmhouse. The lady saw me coming and without a greeting, I staggered into the house. With the help of the Lord, I had reached safety.”
Other clergy served the church as generations of founding families were baptized, confirmed, married and were buried as part of St. Paul’s.
Between World War I and World War II, almost 90 people from the congregation served in the military, Carlson said.
Private 1st Class Paul Schmidt was killed in action in North Africa in May 1943. Pfc. Julius Hass died in Germany in February 1945.
Sgt. Wesley Sperling died in Vietnam in 1968.
Throughout the years, the church building and furnishings have faced battles of their own from damaging weather.
On June 20, 1996, a tornado hit the church property and Carlson estimates there was about $100,000 in damage.
St. Paul’s Principal Dennis Rosenthal was in the school, which is connected to the church, when the tornado struck. He and three other area principals in the building took shelter in an interior hallway.
“Our ears started popping and we could hear stuff hitting the school,” he said in the history book. “We were really frightened at that point.”
The next morning, parishioners found dozens of broken windows, major roof damage, a ruined gym floor, appliances and equipment hurled against buildings, vehicles destroyed and muddy debris everywhere. Gravestones were toppled in the church cemetery.
“That was pretty devastating, but the next day a lot of people from the community at large came to help clean up,” Carlson said.
It took about a year for repairs to be made.
This year, the church renovated the sanctuary. Pews were removed and put into storage in the lower part of Arlington.
In March, water from the Elkhorn River and Bell Creek flooded Arlington and almost 30 pews were damaged beyond repair.
Grants, memorial funds from members’ loved ones were used to buy new pews as were generous donations from other churches.
“For a number of months, we sat on folding chairs,” Carlson said. “The pews came in mid-August. It was nice to have them back.”
Today, the school serves children from preschool from eighth grade. The church continues to serve the community and world in various ways.
Carlson describes the church as warm and friendly where people talk, laugh and show their love for Christ and each other. It’s a church of people willing to serve.
“There’s no doubt it’s a Gospel-centered church and people understand that and what that means for their lives,” she said. “There’s never been any doubt about that here.”