Church offers 4 types of Christmas Eve services

Imagine a Christmas Eve service by a campfire.

While a guitarist plays, you sing “Silent Night,” first sung by guitar in 1818. You sing other songs, too, pray, and hear the Christmas story.

Reminiscent of how early settlers might have celebrated the Christ’s birth, the outdoor event is one of four different types of Christmas Eve services planned Dec. 24 at First Lutheran Church.

“Not everybody’s the same so that’s why we’re intentional about doing each one differently,” said the Rev. Ernesto Medina, lead pastor. “It’s how we’re choosing to love.”

As in the past, the church will continue to offer Christmas Eve services at 2, 4 and 7 p.m., with the new outdoor service at 10 p.m., all at 3200 E. Military Ave.

The public is invited to attend the services, which range from indoor formal and casual family services to an outdoor campfire event.

“We are offering a variety of ways to enter the story — each of them different from another, so you pick which one is best for you, which one will make you feel the joy in the best possible way,” said Medina, lead pastor.

Options are:

• 2 p.m. – The church choir will sing three songs and attendees will sing lots of Christmas carols. “It’s a nice service,” Medina said. “It’s like a Sunday on steroids. The church is beautiful.”

• 4 p.m. – This is a family, intergenerational service. Designed to be a comfortable and fun, it will feature the “Unrehearsed Paper Bag Christmas Pageant.”

When attendees enter, they’ll find 80 paper bags. Each person – children and adults – take a bag. Those who find cotton balls in their bags are sheep. People with a piece of fabric in their bags are shepherds, while those who find garland are angels.

“We’re going to read the Christmas story, just like Linus did on ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ – just straight out of Scripture,” Medina said.

Three or four times during the reading of the Christmas story, there will be a pause.

When the shepherds are mentioned, all the people representing shepherds and sheep will come and stand at the altar.

The “angels” will come to the altar when the heavenly beings are mentioned in the story.

When baby Jesus is mentioned, a baby – probably in a car seat – will be brought to the altar.

Thus, the church has a living nativity while the story is told. In between the different times when people come to the altar, attendees will sing the first line of a Christmas carol.

• 7 p.m. – This will be similar to a formal, midnight service. A soloist will sing “O Holy Night.”

• 10 p.m. – The outdoor service will take place around a fire ring by the church’s mission center.

“What we’ve imagined here is, ‘What was it like before there was a town of Fremont?’ Before there were churches or buildings and people were just starting to move here,” Medina said.

Medina believes those early settlers would have dressed warmly and gathered around a campfire.

So attendees of this service will gather around a campfire, too.

“We’re going to make sure we have our gloves and hats on and our jackets,” Medina said. “We’re going to sing Christmas carols. We’re going to tell the Christmas story, say prayers for the world, prayers for peace. We’re going sing some more Christmas carols and then we’ll say, ‘goodnight.’”

The only musical instrument will be a guitar.

“We’re going to sing ‘Silent Night’ the way it was written, which is led by a guitar,” Medina said.

History records that the song first was performed in 1818 in an Austrian church in the aftermath of the Napoleonic Wars. It was accompanied by guitar after river flooding possibly had damaged the church organ.

“It’s just a different way to celebrate Christmas,” Medina said. “It’s just nice to be together.”

Medina encourages the public to attend Christmas Eve services at First Lutheran, adding, “We are thankful we are able to provide different options to celebrate Christmas together.”

