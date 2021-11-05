Church offers DivorceCare, Celebrate Recovery, GriefShare programs

Fremont Nazarene Church offers Celebrate Recovery, DivorceCare and GriefShare programs on Monday nights.

Fellowship with snacks begins at 6:30 p.m. The ministries begin at 7 p.m., when all the groups meet together for worship. After that, people meet in their ministry groups.

“It’s a great night to find healing,” said the Rev. Mickey Boell, pastor of restoration ministry, worship arts and community outreach. “I have seen wonderful transformation that only God can do and it’s filled with a great group of people.”

Boell said one of the leaders, Becky Marshall, describes it as the best place to be on a Monday night.

“That is totally true,” Boell said.

The programs are free, except for the cost of a book for those who want one. GriefShare has a non-mandatory workbook. DivorceCare also has a recommended workbook, also non-mandatory.

Celebrate Recovery doesn’t have a workbook. One week, Boell teaches a lesson and every other Monday night is time when someone shares their story. Video testimonies also take place. No one has to share a testimony.

Individuals simply come to Celebrate Recovery.

People need to sign up for the other two ministries. A 13-week GriefShare session just concluded, but another is set to start after the first of the year. The current DivorceCare session is underway.

When in session, GriefShare and DivorceCare can be joined at any time.

“Even if we are on Week Six, someone can still join. They don’t have to wait until rotation starts again,” Boell said.

To sign up for GriefShare or DivorceCare, send an email to: pastormickey@fremontnazarene.org.

Sessions last until about 8:45 p.m. No child care is provided.

Boell knows people can feel very alone as they walk through difficulty, but she offers hope.

“We don’t have to be alone in our pain,” Boell said. “You learn very quickly through these ministries that there are people who will walk with you and love with you and get you through.”

It’s the best part about the Monday night sessions.

“I love to teach the lessons,” she said. “I love to be a part of it, but watching the healing that only God can do and watching the friendships that form is irreplaceable.”

