You might say Salem Lutheran Church has a gift for the community.
Actually, it’s a Wednesday evening program called GIFT (Growing In Faith Together).
The inter-generational ministry is open to the public and to people of all ages and backgrounds. It is designed to help build relationships between generations and foster teamwork among participants.
The public is invited to participate in the program, which begins at 5 p.m. Wednesdays with The Table food distribution in the Common Ground building on the church campus.
A Feast for All — a free meal open to the community — starts at 5:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
This is followed by GIFT, which has a different set of activities each week of the month.
From 6:30-7 p.m., participants gather in the fellowship hall, lounge and/or sanctuary for these activities. The weekly activities include:
• Week 1 – Serving God by Helping Others. This involves a community service project. At one session, participants made laundry detergent to give away in gallon jugs at the Table, said Vicar Shari Schwedhelm, who serves Salem and St. Timothy Lutheran churches.
• Week 2 – Talking about faith. This involves table discussions about faith. Participants can ask questions about God.
• Week 3 – Building relationships. This involves fun activities designed to help people get to know each other better. Activities can include card and board games.
• Week 4 – Worship. This is a contemporary worship service including prayer and praise music. Participants are encouraged to “come as you are and be comfortable.”
A choir rehearsal takes place after GIFT. The choir sings during worship services at Salem.
English Language Learners classes take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the church. There is no cost. Call the church at 402-721-6158 for more information. Schwedhelm said assessments are done for this class. There are three groups within the class and participants are paired with the group that best fits their skill level.