Church plans Box of Blessings outreach

When it comes to vacation Bible school, Diane Schneck and her church are thinking inside the box.
Schneck is part of Peace Lutheran Church which has found a unique way to provide vacation Bible school.
Since it probably isn’t safe to bring kids to the church amid the COVID-19 pandemic, members wondered how they could bring VBS to kids.
So they developed The Box of Blessings, which provides weekly VBS lessons and crafts, along with sack lunches for a picnic for an entire family.
A new family box will be available for each of four weeks in July, starting with July 6. There is no cost and families can register at www.peacelutheranfremontne.com or by calling Schneck at 402-720-0870.
“We’re hoping the public will take part, because we want it to be a ministry and an outreach, especially during this time of COVID, where so many things have been canceled. We didn’t want to cancel our VBS, but we needed to think outside of the box and provide something for the families—not only for the spiritual, but feeding the mind, soul and body,” Schneck said.
Registration provides project coordinators with a headcount and allows them to tailor VBS curriculum to the age groups of the children in each family.
When families register for a box, besides listing the kids’ names, they need to indicate how many others are in the family so each can receive a sack lunch.
Part of the curriculum includes a snack that follows the theme. The boxes will include ingredients for the snack.
Two pickup times for boxes are available each week from 5-7 p.m. Monday or 8-10 a.m. Tuesday at the church at 2102 N. County Road 26 in Fremont. The church is one mile east of Fremont on U.S. Highway 30 and then ¼ mile south.
The deadline to register for the first box is June 28 for the July 6 box, but if families miss that deadline, they still can register by July 5 to start getting boxes, starting with the July 13 box.
She said a grandparent can sign up a family and then that person or the family may pick up the box.
Jayhawk Boxes in Fremont donated the boxes for the VBS. The church has 250 boxes and hopes to use them all.
Schneck added that if some kids in the family think they’re too old for VBS, they still can help younger siblings by reading the Bible story to them or helping them make the craft.
The theme of the four weeks is based on the Christian song, Way Maker. Lyrics of that song include: “Way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper, light in the darkness, My God, that is who you are….”
“During this time of COVID-19, we feel we need to bring hope,” Schneck said.
Schneck said the idea for the Box of Blessing came during a brainstorming session.
She noted that one of the moms she spoke with said how helpful it was to have schools provide a sack lunch even it if was once a week.
“Donations are welcome if the community wants to be a part of this and help in some way, but we want it to be free for the families,” Schneck said.
Schneck, who is from Hooper, is a member of Peace Lutheran’s education committee but said the entire church is helping with the project.
