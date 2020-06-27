Church plans Box of Blessings outreach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When it comes to vacation Bible school, Diane Schneck and her church are thinking inside the box.

Schneck is part of Peace Lutheran Church which has found a unique way to provide vacation Bible school.

Since it probably isn’t safe to bring kids to the church amid the COVID-19 pandemic, members wondered how they could bring VBS to kids.

So they developed The Box of Blessings, which provides weekly VBS lessons and crafts, along with sack lunches for a picnic for an entire family.

A new family box will be available for each of four weeks in July, starting with July 6. There is no cost and families can register at www.peacelutheranfremontne.com or by calling Schneck at 402-720-0870.

“We’re hoping the public will take part, because we want it to be a ministry and an outreach, especially during this time of COVID, where so many things have been canceled. We didn’t want to cancel our VBS, but we needed to think outside of the box and provide something for the families—not only for the spiritual, but feeding the mind, soul and body,” Schneck said.

Registration provides project coordinators with a headcount and allows them to tailor VBS curriculum to the age groups of the children in each family.