It’s been a longtime tradition at a Scribner area church.
And it’s called, the “Hanging of the Greens.”
Area residents are invited to a service which incorporates a century-old Western Christian ceremony.
The worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at St. John Lutheran Church, CCL. The church at 123 County Road 16 Boulevard, Scribner is a member of the Faith Ambassadors Lutheran Parish.
During the service – which takes place the first Sunday of Advent — the sanctuary will be decorated. The history and meaning of symbols that surround worshipers at Christmas will be explained.
But the emphasis of the service is to find the Christ already present in Christmas, said Loree Dahl, a church member.
“The goal is to ‘saturate’ Christmas with symbols and images and reminders of Jesus so that everywhere we look, everything we do, reminds us visually and spiritually of the Messiah that is coming,” she said.
Candles, wreaths, greenery, poinsettias, the Advent wreath and the evergreen tree will be put in place by members of the congregation.
Hymns, Scripture and prayer will be interspersed throughout.
Sunday school children and adults all will have a part in the service, which is led by Vicar Bob Ball and lay readers.
Following the service, a soup and sandwich luncheon will be served.
Donna Meyer, chairperson on the parish’s hospitality task force, invites area residents to attend.
“We hope you can attend this joyous event so you, too, can learn the meaning behind the placement of the greens, the candles, the poinsettias,” she said. “Many of those in attendance will be asked to participate in the decorating; and special music will be shared during the service. All are welcome!”