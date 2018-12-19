Fremont Nazarene Church will have a Travelers’ Christmas Eve on Sunday.
Although the church has an annual Christmas Eve gathering, this event will take place the day before.
It’s a free event put on by pastors of the church and starts at 4:30 p.m. in the church, 960 Johnson Road.
“We have a Christmas Eve gathering every year, but this year we thought it would be helpful to families to have it on Sunday night so that they are free to travel or spend time together on Christmas Eve,” said Joe Gonzales, youth pastor.
The hour-long gathering will play out like a drama, complete with singing and readings to tell the story of Christ’s birth.
“We will have something for all ages, including a story time for children during the gathering,” Gonzales said.
Each year, the church also takes a special offering to donate to a local organization.
This year, the church will donate the offering toward “Night to Shine,” a prom event for the special needs community that will be hosted at the church.
“It’s a way to honor them and to show them that they are loved,” Gonzales said. “We hope that people will attend our Travelers’ Christmas Eve gathering to find their place in the Christmas story and to support ‘Night to Shine.’”
Gonzales, Tyler Sparks, the children’s pastor, Hortencia Villasenor, the Hispanic community pastor, and Mickey Boell, worship leader, are planning this gathering.
Other churches are planning Christmas Eve gatherings on Monday.
Fremont’s First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., will have a traditional candlelight service at 4 p.m., a contemporary candlelight service at 7 p.m. and Communion candlelight service at 11 p.m.
First Lutheran Church in Fremont is having Christmas Eve worship at 2, 4 and 10 p.m., all with Holy Communion.
Full Life Church will have a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. in the church at 2380 Seaton Ave., Fremont.