Last year, Tami Clausen approached people in her church about having a women’s retreat.
“I’ve attended some in the past at other churches,” said Clausen, a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.
So in February 2018, the church hosted a retreat. About 80 women attended.
This month, the church is hosting another event called “God is in Control.” The public is invited to the retreat set from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16 in church at 601 E. Fulton St. A light lunch will be served.
Admission is free to this ecumenical event. Those who attend are asked to bring a woman’s personal hygiene item or monetary donation for The Bridge in Fremont.
This year’s speaker is Stephanie Olson, an author and worship leader. She is also chief executive officer and president of the Set Me Free Project.
Olson speaks in a conversational and humorous style, which inspires and empowers, states data from her website, stephanieolson.com.
The speaker said she became a Christian at age 9. But after years of trying to fill a void left by a father who abandoned her when she was just a year old, Olson “fell into a pit of sin and pain. Struggling with a bad marriage, an eating disorder and alcoholism, she rejected God with a passion.”
While Olson turned her back on God, the Lord didn’t once abandon her, but remained constant, patient and faithful, she said.
Olson would find her way back to God. She now runs two nonprofit organizations and speaks to a variety of Christian audiences.
Women from other denominations are welcome at this event as well as those who don’t attend church.
Clausen sees the importance of a women’s retreat.
“We as women need to have a way to be together and to worship and to grow in Christ,” Clausen said.
She noted something else.
“Our world needs God and women of faith to help raise families and encourage other women,” Clausen said. “We older believers in God need to support our younger mothers and we need to be refreshed and rejuvenated.”
And that’s what a retreat can do.
“You come away feeling good about yourself, your place in this world, what God’s doing in our lives and in our world,” Clausen said. “There’s so much negativity in our world that is promoted out there, but we need to look for the good. And there’s a lot of good.
“We need to know that God is in control and we need to be reminded of that.”