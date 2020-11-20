Church schedules 'Hanging of the Greens'

A Scribner area church is finding treasure even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While observing Directed Health Measures, St. John Lutheran Church, Cuming County Line, plans to have its annual “Hanging of the Greens.”
The event, which ushers in the Advent and Christmas seasons, will start earlier this year — at 9 a.m. Nov.29 — at St. John Church and will be a joint service with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Uehling.
St. John Church is at 123 County Road 16 Boulevard, Scribner, and both churches are part of Faith Ambassadors Lutheran Parish.
As in past years, the event is open to the public.
This will be an indoor and outdoor service. Masks are recommended for those who go inside the church. Hand sanitizer will be available and participants will observe social distancing measures.
Attendees also may listen to the service from their vehicles.
Vicar Bob Ball will officiate at the service, which takes place on the first Sunday of Advent.
“It’s centered on the Advent and Christmas seasons,” said Loree Dahl, worship and music committee member at St. John.
Advent is the time before Christmas and includes the four preceding Sundays.
The Scribner-area church has observed the “Hanging of the Greens” tradition for years.
Through Scripture readings and song, attendees will be encouraged to think about the treasures of the season and to experience them anew.
The Advent wreath, greenery and the evergreen tree will be put in place during the event.
This year’s theme is “Treasures of the Heart.”
As part of the theme, the church will have a treasure chest with small banners.
The banner on Nov. 29 will feature the word, “Hope.” The first candle on the Advent wreath will be lighted for “hope.” The words, peace, joy and love will be featured in future services.
This year, the event will not include a luncheon after the service due to the pandemic.
The “Hanging of the Greens” is a western Christian ceremony.
In Roman times, evergreen was an emblem of peace, joy and victor, Dahl said. Early Christians placed them it in their windows to indicate that Christ had entered the home.
Holly, ivy, pine and fir — signifying the unchanging nature of God — will be displayed on the walls of the sanctuary at St John’s. Electric lights on the greenery will be lighted each Sunday during Advent and Christmas.
Bells will be rung during the Nov. 29 service.
Since Medieval times, bells have been symbolic and precious to communities, Dahl said.
Bells are rung during happy times in a community and also toll during times of grief.
The bells call people to worship.
Dahl noted that it’s important — especially this year — to treasure that worship time together.
