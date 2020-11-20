Church schedules 'Hanging of the Greens'

The Scribner-area church has observed the “Hanging of the Greens” tradition for years.

Through Scripture readings and song, attendees will be encouraged to think about the treasures of the season and to experience them anew.

The Advent wreath, greenery and the evergreen tree will be put in place during the event.

This year’s theme is “Treasures of the Heart.”

As part of the theme, the church will have a treasure chest with small banners.

The banner on Nov. 29 will feature the word, “Hope.” The first candle on the Advent wreath will be lighted for “hope.” The words, peace, joy and love will be featured in future services.

This year, the event will not include a luncheon after the service due to the pandemic.

The “Hanging of the Greens” is a western Christian ceremony.

In Roman times, evergreen was an emblem of peace, joy and victor, Dahl said. Early Christians placed them it in their windows to indicate that Christ had entered the home.