When the Rev. Walter Nolte saw how students connected through a program called, Alpha, he wondered if it might not benefit adults as well.

Now, Nolte and pastors from other Fremont churches are planning an Alpha event.

Alpha is an 11-week program that features 30 minutes of a meal and socialization, 30 minutes of viewing a video on a topic of faith and 30 minutes of small group discussion.

Videos pose questions about God, faith, prayer and other topics and invite people to have conversations about them.

Attendees can talk or they don’t have to say anything. People are encouraged to attend the ecumenical event no matter what their background or beliefs are. The series provides an opportunity for people to listen to each others’ views in a friendly atmosphere.

The public is invited to the free sessions from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting Feb. 21 in Delaney Hall in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. To assist those planning the meals, attendees are encouraged to sign up by calling 402-721-6611 and asking for Crystal.

“This is not an attempt for anyone to become Catholic or any of the other faiths,” said Nolte, pastor of St. Patrick. “It’s just an opportunity to talk about Jesus.”

Nolte said staff and other priests were drawn to the series. He brought it to the Fremont Ministerial Association, where other pastors were interested in it.

Thus far, about five area churches have expressed interest.

Nolte said the Alpha program, which began in Great Britain, has been around for a long time. It’s intended for people of all levels of faith and all ages.

Bergan has provided the Alpha Youth Series in its middle school, where students found it engaging.

“Our seventh-graders loved it,” Nolte said. “I saw how engaged the students were in following the same format of a meal, video and questions. It posed questions that they could discuss as a group and see what each other thought.”

Nolte thought adults could benefit from the adult Alpha series, too.

“It’s a way of bringing our Fremont community together and understanding each other better,” Nolte said. “We hope it helps people in the community get to know each other.”

Sessions also will be translated in Spanish.

Nolte said Christ was the model for sharing a meal with others. He sees this as following that model.

The Rev. Bill Cremers, associate pastor at St. Patrick, noted that the aim of Alpha is to gather people together.

“We know that we can’t walk this journey alone—that we walk with each other in discovering faith and in knowing Christ’s heart for us,” Cremers said. “As we gather for this and invite anyone to join, it’s amazing to see the connections and friendships that can grow from something like this.”

This is the first time the event has been hosted at St. Patrick.

“We’re excited to begin offering this and especially working with other churches and even for those not part of a church community—that we can welcome everyone who comes and find this journey together,” Cremers said. “God can bring so many good things from this.”

Nolte and Cremers look to the future.

“We’re hoping this is the first of more to come,” Cremers said.

Nolte said other churches may host future sessions.

“Truly, the goal is just to get together as communities of faith,” Nolte said.