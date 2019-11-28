Kate Casale hopes area residents will attend an event that involves helping the poor.
But it’s also an event that can help those who contribute.
Casale is director of Adult Faith Formation at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
From Dec. 8-11, the church will host the “Hope of the Poor” Parish Mission. The event is free and open to the public.
The evening sessions start with Mass at 6 p.m., with the presentations at 7 p.m. each of those nights, all in Delaney Hall in the church at 3400 E. 16th St.
Light snacks will be served following the Mass on Dec. 9-11.
On Dec. 8, the event will include testimonies, reconciliation, adoration and music.
Session topics on the other nights are: “Encountering Christ in the Poor,” Dec. 9; “Encountering Christ through Our Lady of Guadalupe,” Dec. 10; and “Encountering Christ in the Eucharist,” Dec. 11.
Casale said two Nebraska natives, Craig Johring and Danny Ledger, co-founded “Hope of the Poor” to transform how the poor are viewed and treated.
Johring works with the poor to help them overcome psychological conditions, drug addictions and to help them make the journey from being homeless to becoming hopeful and productive.
You have free articles remaining.
Leger hosts retreats, pilgrimages and mission trips to teach youth and adults to value the poor and to discover ways of serving them. Leger is a songwriter, recording artist and speaker who seeks to engage people of all ages with songs and stories of serving the poor.
Casale encourages the public to attend.
“It can be easy to donate money or material goods to those in need,” she said. “This is a wonderful act of charity, but this foundation sees more.”
“Hope of the Poor” works to help people encounter Christ in those who are less fortunate.
“Its goal is to help transform not only the recipients of these donations, but to transform the heart of the donors,” Casale said.
Parishioners of St. Patrick Church have made a few mission trips to the poor in Mexico City who live in a local dump, experience isolation and a lack of love because of their situation, she said.
“Now, we are bringing ‘Hope to the Poor’ to St. Patrick so many can experience the good work that this organization is doing and hear from those involved, both recipients and donors,” she said.
The event also will include praise and worship.
Call 402-721-6611 to pre-register for free child care from 7-8:30 p.m. at the church’s building at 422 E. Fourth St., in Fremont.