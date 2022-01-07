Church to launch Divorce Care sessions

The Rev. Mickey Boell understands the myriad of emotions that accompany a divorce.

“For me personally, I felt a lot of shame, embarrassment, sadness and fear,” said Boell, pastor of restoration ministry at Fremont Nazarene Church.

Boell knows other people, who’ve experienced divorce, can feel the same way.

That’s why she hopes they attend DivorceCare, a group meant for anyone who has or is going through the pain of divorce or separation.

The first session starts Feb. 7. A time of food and fellowship is planned for 6:30 p.m., with the actual group session beginning at 7 p.m., in the church at 960 Johnson Road, Fremont.

To sign up for DivorceCare, go to the website: www.fremontnazarene.org/divorcecare or email Boell at: worship@fremontnazarene.org or call her at 402-727-6445.

Cost is $20 for a workbook. Those unable to afford a book should contact Boell at 402-727-6445. Adults of any age are welcome. No child care will be provided.

By definition, DivorceCare is a 13-week, video-based support group program during which attendees can find helpful counsel to manage emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making. It’s designed to provide a caring atmosphere where attendees can find healing.

“I’m very passionate about this ministry, having walked through the pain of divorce myself,” she said. “When I became a pastor, one of the things I was passionate about was to help people walk through divorce or grief, to help others who face that pain.”

Boell knows people truly don’t understand what it’s like to go through a divorce unless they’ve gone through one.

“It’s so important that you surround yourself with positive people who are going to help you get through a difficult and challenging time. That’s the environment I want to create,” she said.

Boell went to sessions in Omaha about six weeks after her divorce was final. She’d previously tried to do the program on her own with the materials.

“But there’s something about having fellowship and building relationships with people who understand,” she said. “There are still women I talk to that I met through the class who became friends and mentors.”

DivorceCare, which is faith-based, has a long history.

Steve and Cheryl Grissom founded Church Initiative in 1993. Drawing from their own pain of divorce, they designed the first edition of DivorceCare, which came out that year. It’s been updated in the years since.

Boell encourages people to come whether their divorce is taking place now or occurred several years ago.

“I think it allows you to move on and to not continue to carry that pain and those feelings into your future,” Boell said. “That’s what it did for me.”

Boell remembers the many feelings she experienced. She recalled wondering what life was going to be like.

“I went from having my kids 100 percent of the time to now having shared households and I was super worried about if my boys were going to be OK,” she said. “In the beginning, I spent so much time making sure they were OK that I didn’t take a lot of time to make sure I was OK.”

She recalls other feelings.

“I can remember just the shame and guilt that I felt for choices I’d made and allowing others to pour into me was how I found my way back,” she said.

Her journey took a while.

“It took me a long time to really fully admit that the divorce was not all my fault and it was not all his fault. Being able to get outside of the pain helped me evaluate myself,” she said.

She’d learn that her divorce or choices she made beforehand didn’t have to define her.

She realized that letting go of the pain and learning to forgive – not only other people, but herself – was the only way she was going to heal.

DivorceCare provided a way for her to talk to others who understood and to help provide healing.

“I believe God doesn’t cause bad things to happen, but the Bible tells us he can make good out of anything. We have to trust him and let him and then I think we use it to help others who walk through those same valleys,” she said.

Weekly topics covered in DivorceCare include: deep hurt, anger, grief and depression, loneliness, fears and anxiety, financial and legal issues, conflict, forgiveness and single living. Other topics involve how to navigate changes with family, friends and a former spouse.

Both Boell and her ex-husband have since remarried.

“My ex-husband and I co-parent very well,” she said.

Boell encourages people to attend, even if it’s been a while since their divorce.

“Even if it’s been years, there’s no better time to heal than now,” she said. “Why prolong it? Jesus died on the cross, because God wanted better for us. He didn’t want us to be stuck in that sin and that pain. That’s why he gave the ultimate sacrifice. The evil one wants us to stay in our pain and shame and guilt, but God never intended that to be.”

