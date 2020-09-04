Churches continuing to serve

Churches founded on fertile soil of rural Nebraska by hearty believers continue to stand firm even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are still traversing this COVID-19 world,” said the Rev. Judy Johnson, pastor of Elim and St. Paul Lutheran churches in rural Hooper.
On Sept. 13, in-person worship is planned at both churches, which are part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Services start at 9 a.m. at St. Paul and 10:45 a.m. at Elim.
That day, congregants will observe “God’s Work. Our Hands’ Sunday,” a day dedicated to service projects.
Typically, the churches have Polka Sunday in conjunction with that day, but canceled the event this year.
Instead, the congregations will collect a special offering for victims of the Iowa Derecho, or inland hurricane, that hit earlier in August.
“It will be a fairly low-key event, but our congregations will have the opportunity to help others who have been hard-hit by weather,” Johnson said.
Johnson notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for the churches.
“Since we’ve not been able to hold in-person worship services, we have been taking the worship services to them,” Johnson said. “Each week, we have a virtual service.
“A small group of individuals get together at one of the churches to record the upcoming Sunday service.”
Johnson said the team is led by technical expert Todd Meyer, a member of St. Paul’s, who records and puts the service together.
The two congregations’ organists, Linda Stuehmer, St. Paul’s, and Rita Cuda, Elim, provide worship music along with Stacey Smith, Jane Flores, and Brian Flores, all St. Paul’s members.
Johnson leads the worship with the sermon and prayers.
The online worship services are then forwarded to all members and friends on Facebook and YouTube, where they are posted so everyone has access to them. Printed copies of each service are mailed to everyone in the congregations who don’t have e-mail or Internet access.
“The response from the congregations has been very positive,” Johnson said. “We try to make each week’s service as close to in-person as possible, and I think people appreciate that.”
Johnson has received other positive comments.
“A number of those receiving the printed copy in the mail have told me they really like it because they can read it once and then come back to it throughout the week,” Johnson said. “The response has been so positive that we plan to continue recording the in-person services and sending printed copies after we go back to regular services. In addition to those receiving the printed copies, many people aren’t ready to return to in-person services, so this will be a good alternative.”
On her personal Facebook page, Johnson also posts an online daily devotion sent out by Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. The devotion includes a small Scripture and a prayer. In all, the devotional takes between three to five minutes to read.
In the wake of COVID-19, churches closed their doors in March after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced restrictions for places of worship to help slow the virus’ spread.
Churches adapted by broadcasting services online. Some have had services in their church parking lots.
Many have re-opened with in-person services, while observing social distancing, mask-wearing, providing hand sanitizer and taking other safety precautions.
Pastors like Johnson say the restrictions have opened the door to a new opportunity — outreach via the internet and social media.
“It’s something we often talked about doing, but the COVID-19 crisis pushed us into another new direction,” Johnson said. “We wanted to have a presence and be able to offer people the opportunity to worship even when we couldn’t be together.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.