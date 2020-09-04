Churches continuing to serve

“A small group of individuals get together at one of the churches to record the upcoming Sunday service.”

Johnson said the team is led by technical expert Todd Meyer, a member of St. Paul’s, who records and puts the service together.

The two congregations’ organists, Linda Stuehmer, St. Paul’s, and Rita Cuda, Elim, provide worship music along with Stacey Smith, Jane Flores, and Brian Flores, all St. Paul’s members.

Johnson leads the worship with the sermon and prayers.

The online worship services are then forwarded to all members and friends on Facebook and YouTube, where they are posted so everyone has access to them. Printed copies of each service are mailed to everyone in the congregations who don’t have e-mail or Internet access.

“The response from the congregations has been very positive,” Johnson said. “We try to make each week’s service as close to in-person as possible, and I think people appreciate that.”

Johnson has received other positive comments.