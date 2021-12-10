Churches plan cantata

Ellen Lund loves being part of a chord.

Simply put, a chord is a combination of musical tones or notes sung in harmony.

And for many years, three Fremont area churches have shared some holiday harmony as their choirs combined to present a Christmas cantata.

Trinity and Good Shepherd Lutheran churches in Fremont and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington are planning their combined cantata this month.

The public is invited.

Locations, times and dates are:

Trinity Lutheran Church

in Fremont — 8 a.m. Sunday worship service, Dec. 12.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

in Fremont — 10:15 a.m. Sunday worship service, Dec. 12.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

in Arlington — 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service, Dec. 19.

There is no charge to attend.

The theme of this year’s cantata is “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”

Approximately 25 members of the three churches and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church will sing. The group has been rehearsing since mid-October, said Karen Hartwig, director and Good Shepherd member.

“They’re doing a very nice job,” she said.

Cantata attendees will hear familiar Christmas carols along with a song called, “How Far,” which talks about the distance Mary and Joseph had to travel to reach Bethlehem.

A solo called, “Strange Way to Save the World,” will be part of the event as well.

This song tells how Christ didn’t come right away as a king like everyone thought, but instead came as a tiny baby.

Janine Carlson, a member of St. Paul’s, appreciates the opportunities the cantata offers.

“What I enjoy is singing with people from other congregations,” Carlson said. “We’ve bonded through the years.”

Carlson said St. Paul’s began having Christmas concerts in the 1940s and has had them each year thereafter.

Except for 2020 due to COVID-19.

St. Paul’s members have been able to see each other since then, but hadn’t gathered with the other singers until the rehearsals.

“So it was really neat seeing everyone again — especially from the other congregations,” she said.

Ellen Lund, a member of Trinity, has sung with the group for 13 years. She won’t be able to sing this year due to COVID.

“I will miss it desperately,” Lund said. “It’s so lovely to get together.”

Here’s where Lund talks about the joy of being part of a chord.

“When you’re singing four-part harmony and that chord comes together, it’s just glorious,” Lund said.

Lund notes that choirs seem to be getting smaller.

“So to be able to unite in a group of three choirs, it’s so nice to have more voices to harmonize with and to learn the music with and to share with,” she said.

Hartwig said the cantata is the churches’ gift to the community.

She encourages the public to attend and believes the cantata can help prepare attendees’ hearts for Christmas.

“I think they will enjoy some beautiful Christmas carols and maybe it will help the focus on the real reason of Christmas,” Hartwig said.

She hopes people leave the concert with hope in their hearts.

And those who attend can experience the beauty of a chord and some harmony, too.

