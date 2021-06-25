Churches plan Vacation Bible School

After a hiatus due to COVID, churches are planning Vacation Bible School this summer.
Some of the VBS programs include those at:
Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave.
- — Children ages 3 to those who just graduated fourth grade are invited to “Mystery Island — Tracking Down the One True God,” said Julie Johnson, children’s ministry director. Jamie Adler is co-directing the VBS.
The FAC program runs from 5:45-8:15 p.m. July 19-23 and includes Bible stories, games, singing and a snack. Themes include: Day 1, God is great. He is the inspiring creator. Day 2, God is almighty. He is all-knowing, all-powerful and all-present. Day 3, God is ruler. He is the majestic king, who is holy and perfect. Day 4, God is Immanuel. He is the good and loving Savior, who came to earth. Day 5, God is trustworthy. He is our rock and we should worship and live for him.
Registration forms are online at fremontalliance.org and paper forms are available at the church office. The event is free. Johnson invites area children to attend.
“I hope they come, because I would love to see their smiling faces,” Johnson said. “I think it is going to be not only fun, but a great time of worship and learning about our God.”
Fremont First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St.
- — Children from age 3 through fifth grade are invited to “F.R.O.G. – Fully Rely On God,” said Makenna Ritchhart, communications coordinator. The event is free.
The Methodist church VBS runs from 9 a.m. to noon July 19-22 and includes a daily lesson, craft, snack and brief message from the pastor.
Deadline to register is 2 p.m. July 12. Registration forms can be picked up at the church office or found at its website, fremontfirstumc.org, or Facebook page, Fremont First United Methodist Church.
“We’ve had a year off and we’re excited to see our families and children from the community back with us,” Ritchhart said.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St.
- — Children and youth from ages 3 through 12th grade may participate in age-appropriate programs, according to Lori Kisby, director of youth formation.
“Totus Tuus –— Totally Yours,” through the Archdiocese of Omaha, will be from 7-9 p.m. July 18-23 and is for students in seventh through 12th grades. College students and seminarians are trained to teach the weeklong program to youth.
“They’ll talk about their faith,” Kisby said.
Games, a pool party and barbecue are planned for middle and high school kids.
During the day, Totus Tuus is planned for children and youth in first through sixth grades from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 19-23.
“They’ll be having lunch, playing games, doing crafts, going to Mass and the week will end with a barbecue and water games,” Kisby said.
St. Patrick’s has a Totus Tuus for Tots. This is for ages 3-5 and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 19-23.
Certified teachers and high school volunteers will direct children in games and crafts. Most importantly, they’ll learn about Jesus and how to pray, Kisby said.
Registration forms are available at the parish office at 422 W. Fourth St. Those interested also may go to the church’s website at stpatsfremont.org to register.
The cost is $25 per child with a maximum of $75. Children need not be Catholic to participate.
“We have some people who have already registered who are not Catholic,” Kisby said. “Jesus is the same whichever way you choose to worship. It’s the same God. We just all worship differently.”
Kisby speaks in a good-natured tone as she encourages area residents to attend.
“It will benefit them, because Jesus doesn’t go on vacation from us during the summer so we shouldn’t go on vacation from him,” she said.