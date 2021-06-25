Churches plan Vacation Bible School

Games, a pool party and barbecue are planned for middle and high school kids.

During the day, Totus Tuus is planned for children and youth in first through sixth grades from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 19-23.

“They’ll be having lunch, playing games, doing crafts, going to Mass and the week will end with a barbecue and water games,” Kisby said.

St. Patrick’s has a Totus Tuus for Tots. This is for ages 3-5 and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 19-23.

Certified teachers and high school volunteers will direct children in games and crafts. Most importantly, they’ll learn about Jesus and how to pray, Kisby said.

Registration forms are available at the parish office at 422 W. Fourth St. Those interested also may go to the church’s website at stpatsfremont.org to register.

The cost is $25 per child with a maximum of $75. Children need not be Catholic to participate.

“We have some people who have already registered who are not Catholic,” Kisby said. “Jesus is the same whichever way you choose to worship. It’s the same God. We just all worship differently.”