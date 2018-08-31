It began with a water-themed lesson for children.
Members of two area churches were planning a Vacation Bible School focusing on Bible stories like one where Jesus walked on the water.
At the same time, they incorporated a mission project and asked children to bring offerings.
The children responded by raising more than $300. That generosity flowed over into the congregation and resulted into donations that should provide two water wells for people in Third World countries.
Next month, members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, north of Hooper, and Elim Lutheran Church, southeast of Uehling, will collect funds for the wells project while celebrating an annual event.
They hope area residents attend.
The public is invited to the Polka Sunday worship service and dinner during the “God’s Work. Our Hands Day of Service.” Worship starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at St. Paul’s church, 1843 County Road E, Hooper.
No services will take place at Elim that morning.
Instead, members from both congregations will gather at St. Paul’s for a worship service that incorporates polka music.
Lonnie Piitz and members of his Leo Lonnie Polka Band of Brainard, along with organist Rita Cuda, will accompany the worship. St. Paul’s choir will sing several selections.
Following worship, everyone is invited to stay for a meal catered by the Steve Ferguson family in the church parlors. A freewill offering will be accepted to cover the day’s expenses. Piitz’s daughter, Suzie, will perform piano selections during the meal.
The service project for the day will be an offering for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Good Gifts, which will be used to fund community wells in countries where drinking, cooking and bathing water is scarce.
Each well will provide clean water for up to 500 families in Africa and elsewhere.
The Rev. Judy Johnson, pastor of the two churches, has been touched by the congregations’ embrace of a project designed to help underprivileged people.
And it all started with children.
During the summer, the churches hosted a community VBS at St. Paul’s.
Almost 50 kids — from 3-year-olds to youth in sixth grade — attended.
Eighteen youths from seventh through 12th grades volunteered to help along with another eight to 10 adults.
“It was wonderful,” Johnson said. “It was such a fun Bible school.”
The curriculum was called “Rolling River Rampage — Experience the Ride of a Lifetime with God.”
“Every day, we had a different story about water,” she said.
Lessons included those about Jesus being the living water and Moses being rescued in the water.
Each year, VBS coordinators also like to have a mission project.
The kids’ favorite project has involved God’s Global Barnyard — part of the ELCA’s Good Gifts program — in which children choose what animals they’d like to buy to give to families around the world.
Children are challenged — the more offering they bring, the more animals that can be purchased.
Last year, the churches matched the children’s offering for about $700 which was used to buy chickens, ducks, geese and goats.
“The kids just love that,” Johnson said. “We’ve done that probably three or four years.”
But given the critical need for clean water throughout the world, VBS coordinators focused on the ELCA’s Community Wells projects.
VBS children were reminded of how they can turn on a kitchen faucet and get a glass of clean water or go to the store and buy a bottle of water.
Kids in other countries aren’t so fortunate.
“We explained to them that in Africa and other places around the world in order to get drinking water, quite often, children and women have to walk miles and miles to get enough water — and they have to do that every day,” she said.
Some of that water isn’t so clean either. That’s where a community well can be invaluable.
A community well costs $2,500.
“We thought if we could purchase even part of a community well, it would be wonderful,” Johnson said. “I really didn’t know what to expect, because water is something we take for granted.”
When the offering came in at more than $300, the churches offered to match that which brought the total of more than $700.
At that point, planning was underway for Polka and “God’s Work. Our Hands Sunday.”
That’s when the committee decided to incorporate the water well project into the event.
So Johnson put a notice in the church bulletin saying if people wanted to participate in the well program, they could put a check in the offering plate or send it to either of churches’ financial secretaries.
“We were overwhelmed when Sunday — in the offering plate — there were two checks written for the community well project,” Johnson said.
The two checks totaled $2,600.
Johnson and the committee then decided the offering from “Polka Sunday — God’s Work. Our Hands” would go to the wells’ project.
The churches already have enough money for one well and need $1,700 more to pay for a second.
“I’m really overwhelmed and very appreciative of everyone supporting it,” Johnson said, adding, “This is another way that children can get involved in a deeper way. They can see their quarters and dollars make a difference in somebody else’s life.”
Johnson looks forward to Polka Sunday and commends Cuda for her work in the event.
“She chairs the committee for planning it every year. She has wonderful ideas,” Johnson said.
People from Fremont, Columbus, Omaha and Lincoln have attended the event.
Johnson loves her congregations.
“These two churches are wonderful,” she said. “I’m so honored to be able to work with them and to have a wonderful family relationship. They truly are my families as well as my own family.”