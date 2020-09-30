Cirque Italia bringing water circus experience to Fremont Mall

With knife-jugglers and swashbucklers, the Cirque Italia will bring a unique circus experience to Fremont this weekend.
“We’re really excited to be here in Fremont,” show manager Morgaine Rosenthal said. “This is our first time here, and we hope that everyone enjoys the show.”
The animal-free event will be held seven times this Thursday through Sunday in the parking lot of the Fremont Mall at 860 E. 23rd St.
The showtimes are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. The events are roughly two hours long.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting cirqueitalia.com/tickets, by phone or text at 941-704-8572 or by visiting the box office 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days with no scheduled shows and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Thursday.
Ticket prices range from $20 to $40 for adults and $10 to $35 for children depending on the section. Attendees will receive one free child ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket.
“We have aerialists, acrobats, contortionists and jugglers,” Rosenthal said. “And then we’re also a water circus, so we have a 35,000 gallon water tank underneath our stage, the stage lifts up and we perform with the water as well.”
Rosenthal is also a performer, and will play the role of a mermaid as she performs a jewel aerial act with her boyfriend, Danilo Fernandez, who plays a pirate.
The performance will tell the story of Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha,” who embarks on a journey on the high seas and gets tangled up in pirates after finding a treasure map.
Cirque Italia, the first touring water circus in the United States, was created in 2012 by Manuel Rebecchi, who is originally from Italy.
“He wanted to bring something unique, and so he decided to leave the elephants and tigers in the jungle, and so it’s all human performances,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal said the circus travels across the country for 11-and-a-half months of the year. Although it currently has three touring shows, she said it plans to add a fourth next year.
Cirque Italia has been working closely with the health departments in each city it visits to guarantee a safe experience in the communities it visits, Rosenthal said.
Along with restricting attendance, the circus will have signs to keep people socially distanced 6 feet apart.
“In addition to that, our ticketing software, when you reserve tickets either online or at the ticket office, it automatically blocks off seats around each party so that we can maintain that social distancing,” Rosenthal said.
Masks will be required for attendees 3 years old and up, and the circus will provide masks to purchase for guests who arrive without one.
“We have sanitizing stations inside the tent, and then our ushers are sanitizing the tent, all the surfaces and everything, every 10 to 15 minutes,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal said she’s excited to perform, as she’s been passionate about dance from a young age.
“I was always a natural athlete, and so for me as a performer, being able to combine my athleticism with artistry and self-expression, I think that that’s something that’s really unique, and I feel very fortunate that I can share that with individual communities across the United States,” she said.
Overall, Rosenthal said Cirque Italia is a unique experience that people don’t get to see every day.
“It’s not like going to the movies or a baseball game,” she said. “It’s something that’s just really unique, and then that combined with the water stage, it’s Broadway-style entertainment at a fraction of the cost.”
