Cirque Italia bringing water circus experience to Fremont Mall

Rosenthal is also a performer, and will play the role of a mermaid as she performs a jewel aerial act with her boyfriend, Danilo Fernandez, who plays a pirate.

The performance will tell the story of Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha,” who embarks on a journey on the high seas and gets tangled up in pirates after finding a treasure map.

Cirque Italia, the first touring water circus in the United States, was created in 2012 by Manuel Rebecchi, who is originally from Italy.

“He wanted to bring something unique, and so he decided to leave the elephants and tigers in the jungle, and so it’s all human performances,” Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal said the circus travels across the country for 11-and-a-half months of the year. Although it currently has three touring shows, she said it plans to add a fourth next year.

Cirque Italia has been working closely with the health departments in each city it visits to guarantee a safe experience in the communities it visits, Rosenthal said.

Along with restricting attendance, the circus will have signs to keep people socially distanced 6 feet apart.