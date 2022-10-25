 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City announces pavement rehabilitation project that will begin Thursday

Road construction

The City of Fremont and C-R Menn with J & R Construction & Concrete, LLC will be working on pavement rehabilitation at the intersection of 20th Street and William Avenue beginning Thursday.

Traffic flow will be affected and access may be impaired during construction. Crews will do their best to keep inconveniences to a minimum.

