On Tuesday, work continued to secure levee breaches, open roads, and inspect affected houses as efforts moved toward cleanup following historic flooding in Fremont over the past several days.
At around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the city lifted evacuation orders allowing residents of southwestern Fremont to return to their homes to assess flood damage as Broad Street was reopened and power was restored to many previously flooded areas.
Some roads and streets remained closed as crews worked to remove dirt from Cloverly Road, but City Administrator Brian Newton said Cloverly was expected to reopen late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
“We are starting to get back to business down there,” he said.
Some areas were expected to remain closed including Ridge Road which remained impassible. An area from Crosby Street to Pierce Street from 3rd Street to South Street also remained closed.
“There are some sinkholes and some other problems in that area,” Newton said.
Newton also said that the approach between railroad tracks and Old Highway 275 had been washed out and would need to be replaced.
“But there is still quite a bit of water flowing through there, so we will have to wait until the water is out of there,” he continued.
Work to stop levee breaches also continued on Tuesday, as Sawyer Construction worked to repair a breach near County Road 19, near the Fremont Rod and Gun Club.
Sawyer Construction was also working to repair a levee by Ridge Road that breached on Friday, which Newton said would hopefully be repaired by the end of the day on Tuesday.
“What that will mean is the water inside the city will continue to dry up—you can see as we opened Broad Street—it is drying up and moving out,” he said. “It is still flowing down into Old Highway 275, but that’s gravity so it’s going to take a while.”
The city also announced that the transfer station-which remained flooded on Monday—would reopen on Wednesday giving residents a place to begin hauling and disposing of flood debris.
“That can all go to the transfer station. Any resident that has any debris can take it to the transfer station except for hazardous materials,” Newton said.
The Transfer Station at 1200 Hamilton Street will re-open Wednesday with hours of operation running from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to city officials, information regarding weekend hours will be published once they are finalized.
Residents who have federal flood insurance coverage are encouraged to contact their agent prior to removing flood debris to inquire about guidelines that should be followed.
Officials said that there will be no charge for flood debris, but there will be charges for appliances and tires. Household hazardous waste will not be accepted at the transfer station. Scrap-It on South Main Street will take all appliances at no cost. All Metals on County Road Y will pay you for your appliances and scrap metal. For questions regarding scrap metal and appliance recycling, call (402) 721-2985.
As some roads surrounding the transfer station remained closed, the city recommended using Main Street or Union Street to cross the railroad tracks and then follow Factory Street to South Platte Avenue before turning east on Cloverly Road.
Newton praised Waste Connections for working to get water out of the flooded transfer station, saying they were still pumping water out on Tuesday.
“They’re really hustling to get that thing open (Wednesday),” he said.
As residents in flooded areas of Fremont were allowed to return to their homes to assess damage, the city also began the inspection of homes in the southwestern portion of town.
Newton said that the city had an estimated 750 homes to inspect and that inspectors would be going door to door and placing placards on all houses noting the status of each property.
“The worst ones that we feel may have a safety hazard that is life-threatening we actually will have to shut the electricity and gas off as well—but we are hoping that won’t be the case for very many,” he said. “Some of them that are higher up can be cleared quickly, but others will obviously take a little longer to determine the impact.”
The city also urged caution to those assessing damage to their properties in terms of going over roads that had previously been covered in water and making sure electrical infrastructure within homes was safe before being utilized.
If residents see downed power lines or smell gas, they are asked to leave the area and call 402-727-2600.
One area, which still remained inaccessible on Tuesday, was Regency Mobile Home Park.
“When it was flooded we shut the power off in there because it is all underground and we didn’t want it to short out,” Newton said.
He added that the city was checking the situation on Tuesday to see if power could possibly be restored soon and that mobile homes within the area would still have to be inspected.
“That is all private in there, so we will have to get with the owners and figure out what they want us to do,” he said.
A mandatory curfew for flooded areas in Fremont was also lifted at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday by the Fremont Police Department, which thanked residents for their cooperation in relation to the curfew over the past few days.
In Inglewood, residents were also told they could return to their homes to assess and take photos of damages to their property in a message relayed by Village of Inglewood Chairman Albert Nielsen and on the village’s website.
The message also urged caution as roads were passable but still remained strewn with debris.
Inglewood’s sewer system was also reportedly functioning and usable after being assessed by city officials. Power was also on in Inglewood, but Nielsen urged caution.
According to another update on Inglewood’s website, Nielsen also attended a meeting with Nebraska Emergency Management Representatives, Dodge County and Fremont officials.
According to the message, Nielsen was in contact with the city’s volunteer coordinator and that Village of Inglewood property owners in need of volunteer assistance could call them at 402-253-0448.
“They will take your name and get some volunteers to you as soon as they can,” the message stated.