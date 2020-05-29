City begins work on second of five concrete rehab projects at intersection

The city of Fremont and C-R Menn Concrete have started construction on the second of five planned pavement rehabilitation projects across the city.
The project, located at the intersection of Third Street and Birchwood Drive, started construction Wednesday as part of the city’s multi-area concrete rehab program, Public Works Director Dave Goedeken said.
“Every year, we go out and pick different areas of our streets that are in bad condition, broken or whatever, and we replace them, he said. “And usually, it’s kind of a panel here, a panel there or half a street, but the Birchwood one, the entire intersection is bad, so they’re going to take the entire intersection out and rebuild it.”
The intersection will be closed until further notice. Goedeken said the first project this year, located at the intersection of Third and I streets, was similar in that the entire intersection had to be taken out as well.
Other projects this year include Fifth Street from Lincoln Avenue to Thomas Street; 18th Street from Park Avenue to Main Street; and Jackson Street from H to Broad streets.
Although the Birchwood project was supposed to start last week, Goedeken said rainy weather prevented it from starting on time.
You don’t want to tear a street all out, then it rains on it and the street’s closed. Plus, the subgrade is getting wet and soft and you’ve got to muck out the water and dry it out and then pave on top of it,” he said. “So you’re better off when it’s looking rainy like that, just wait it out until the rain stops and pick it up the next week.”
The program, which is held every year, typically starts during the early months, as early as the first of April, Goedeken said.
“March is a little iffy, but you can probably start the first of or mid-April and go through, at the latest, maybe mid-November for concrete,” he said. “You don’t want to wait too long because it starts getting cold.”
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Goedeken said the projects haven’t been delayed or affected much.
“We’ve talked to all our contractors, and they’re like, ‘No, we’re going to work as long as the government lets us work,’” he said. “They’re keeping their people busy and practicing their social distancing as much as they can, so nobody has really held up anything because of COVID.”
With fewer people on the road, the projects have even been helped a bit by the pandemic, Goedeken said.
“Now, it’s kind of starting to pick up again, but back when this first started, you could notice there was less traffic,” he said. “I think a lot of that was just because people were staying at home and working at home, so they weren’t coming and going from work; people were just staying in a little bit more.”
Goedeken said he was happy with C-R Menn’s work with the project and didn’t expect to see further delays in the following weeks.
“I always remind people to be respectful of the guys working, and I know it’s frustrating coming onto a construction site, but just be mindful that there’s people working there,” he said. “They’ve got a job to do and don’t need somebody getting hurt.”
