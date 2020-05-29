City begins work on second of five concrete rehab projects at intersection

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Fremont and C-R Menn Concrete have started construction on the second of five planned pavement rehabilitation projects across the city.

The project, located at the intersection of Third Street and Birchwood Drive, started construction Wednesday as part of the city’s multi-area concrete rehab program, Public Works Director Dave Goedeken said.

“Every year, we go out and pick different areas of our streets that are in bad condition, broken or whatever, and we replace them, he said. “And usually, it’s kind of a panel here, a panel there or half a street, but the Birchwood one, the entire intersection is bad, so they’re going to take the entire intersection out and rebuild it.”

The intersection will be closed until further notice. Goedeken said the first project this year, located at the intersection of Third and I streets, was similar in that the entire intersection had to be taken out as well.

Other projects this year include Fifth Street from Lincoln Avenue to Thomas Street; 18th Street from Park Avenue to Main Street; and Jackson Street from H to Broad streets.

Although the Birchwood project was supposed to start last week, Goedeken said rainy weather prevented it from starting on time.