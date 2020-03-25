City Council adopts coronavirus compensation plan for employees

Fremont City Council unanimously approved a compensation plan for hourly employees during a special meeting Tuesday.
The meeting was held over Zoom, a video communication platform that allows for conferences and meetings to be held online.
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order on March 17 that permitted state and local governmental boards, commissions and other public bodies to meet electronically as a result of coronavirus concerns until May 31.
The compensation plan is part of a guide for City Services drafted by the City of Fremont. City Administrator Brian Newton said the plan is broken into four levels, coinciding with escalating levels of severity.
Levels one and two of the compensation plan state that city employees currently receive normal compensation. The plan adds that employees that self-quarantine must use vacation or floating holidays. Those asked to self-quarantine by a physician or public health official are eligible to use accrued leave.
If the city would make the jump to level three or four, Newton said the compensation plan would then go into effect. A level three guidance would cause a reduction of staff as the city sends most employees home in favor of a skeleton crew.
A level four guidance would see the city operate only essential services.
Employees sent home under the city's plan would be paid their regular hourly rate during their regularly scheduled shift, according to the plan. Those employees being paid to stay home would be subject to on-call or call-back requirements and must be able to return to work during regular business hours if necessary.
If employees are called in to work during their regularly scheduled shift they would be paid for those hours at 2.5 times their regular hourly rate.
The increase in pay for employees asked to leave their home and enter the public may seem excessive, but is necessary given the risk, Newton said.
"We're asking employees to put their lives in danger to come out and help the public," he said. "Most of these positions have high exposure to the public."
Councilmember Susan Jacobus said she was supportive of the plan, but wanted to see a condition added that would make the plan retroactive, allowing any individuals who had been asked to self-quarantine previously to receive a paycheck.
Human Resources Director Jennifer McDuffee said the city has not received any documentation from a health care professional ordering an employee to self-quarantine.
McDuffee cautioned against adding any retroactive condition to the current proposal.
"...We don't know the situation of every single employee out there," she said. "Based on the discussion I hear, I would probably caution us to take any responsibility for anyone that may or may not have contracted the virus."
McDuffee said it may not be the wrong proposal, there just hasn't been enough research into the topic yet.
"We don't know how many employees would be affected at that point," she said. "We could be dealing with no one, we could be opening Pandora's box."
Newton added that he does not know of anyone who would have traveled on city business.
City Attorney Travis Jacott agreed with McDuffee, saying he would want to see any retroactive proposal before moving forward.
"I would want to look at the plan specifically," he said. "I shouldn't say we should make it retroactive at this point, but I would work with you on this moving forward."
Jacobus said she still supported the retroactive proposal, saying she wanted to ensure that the city was taking care of its employees.
Councilmember Linda McClain said, after hearing feedback from Jacott and McDuffee, she would prefer further examination before amending the proposal.
She asked if the proposal could be pushed back to the March 31 council meeting to provide a more complete investigation on the topic from Jacott and McDuffee.
Mayor Scott Getzchman said after conversations with Three Rivers Public Health Department and confirmed cases in Saunders and Washington counties, he's worried that stricter guidance may soon be announced for the city.
"If we have to go to level three we would want to have a plan in place on how we are going to pay employees," he said. "I think it is critical, that's why it is on tonight's agenda because I'm not sure we could make it to the 31st."
Councilmember Brad Yerger recommended approving the plan as is while adding a condition that legal would look into Jacobus's retroactive proposal for the upcoming March 31 meeting.
With that, Yerger made a motion to amend the plan to include adding the conditions for legal to address to bring forward for the next meeting, which was seconded by Jacobus.
The amendment was approved 6-2, with council members Mark Legband and Matt Bechtal voting no.
City Council will convene for its regular meeting on March 31
