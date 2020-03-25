City Council adopts coronavirus compensation plan for employees

"...We don't know the situation of every single employee out there," she said. "Based on the discussion I hear, I would probably caution us to take any responsibility for anyone that may or may not have contracted the virus."

McDuffee said it may not be the wrong proposal, there just hasn't been enough research into the topic yet.

"We don't know how many employees would be affected at that point," she said. "We could be dealing with no one, we could be opening Pandora's box."

Newton added that he does not know of anyone who would have traveled on city business.

City Attorney Travis Jacott agreed with McDuffee, saying he would want to see any retroactive proposal before moving forward.

"I would want to look at the plan specifically," he said. "I shouldn't say we should make it retroactive at this point, but I would work with you on this moving forward."

Jacobus said she still supported the retroactive proposal, saying she wanted to ensure that the city was taking care of its employees.

Councilmember Linda McClain said, after hearing feedback from Jacott and McDuffee, she would prefer further examination before amending the proposal.