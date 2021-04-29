City Council and Planning Commission have meeting on Comprehensive Plan update

The Fremont City Council and Planning Commission had a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss progress on the city’s efforts to update its Comprehensive Plan, Long Range Transportation Plan and Unified Development Code.
The meeting was centered on a status update on an existing conditions report completed by Houseal Lavigne, the Chicago-based planning and design firm contracted by the city to update the two plans and code, and upcoming community workshops.
The Comprehensive Plan is a document, typically updated every 10 years, that guides the future growth and development of Fremont. The process of updating the documents, which began in November, is expected to reach the hands of City Council by May 2022.
The Unified Development Code is expected to be passed in August 2022, shortly after the Comprehensive Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan.
The existing conditions report provides background information on the City of Fremont that is necessary to update the Comprehensive Plan.
Nik Davis, principal at Houseal Lavigne, provided background information on demographic trends in Fremont during the update on the report. Davis said Fremont’s population has shown growth, with a large portion of the population between the ages of 45 and 64.
He added that households earning $75,000 or more are experiencing growth, while the city has seen a decline in households earning below $25,000 during the last nine years.
The top employment sectors in the city include healthcare and social assistance, retail, trade, educational services and manufacturing.
“Manufacturing makes up roughly 260 to 270 new jobs in terms of growth from 2014 to 2018 and manufacturing has seen the highest growth in primary jobs since 2014, outpacing a lot of these other sectors that are very popular sectors here, but just not at that rate,” he said.
Davis said Houseal Lavigne is still working with 2018 data, noting that data from the 2020 Census is not yet available to the firm yet.
“We’re hoping that as we work through this project, that becomes available for us to potentially update some of our own projections or into some of the models,” he said.
Davis said the predominant housing type in Fremont are single-family detached homes primarily built before 1970. He added that the housing vacancy rate in the county and city is below a “healthy rate” of 6% to 7%.
“This indicates the need for housing in the county and in the city,” he said.
Regarding retail, industrial and office trends, Davis said retail has seen its highest lease rate in the last decade. Industrial rents have declined in recent years while office space has become limited and more expensive between 2020 and 2021.
Turning to transportation, Davis said Houseal Lavigne found that freight lines and other railroad transportation often displaces vehicular traffic in the city.
He added that public transportation options in Fremont are lacking.
“With no fixed-route system in the city and the city has a limited bike and trail infrastructure to support safe, non-motorized to travel to major destinations inside of Fremont,” Davis said. “That’s not to say that there are not trail networks, but they are not complete enough or consistent enough to provide that safe travel between these different destinations.”
Davis then collected information from members of the council and commission to determine what areas and projects they valued most. Those areas included residential development, housing, public transportation and commercial development.
Houseal Lavigne will also host a pair of community workshops aimed at garnering the public’s opinion on projects that they believe the city should address in its Comprehensive Plan.
The first session took place Wednesday evening, with the second set from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Washington Elementary School.
That information will then be taken to develop future land uses and could help the city determine where it should set its goals for industrial and commercial growth.
“We’re sort of wrapping up this homework phase of the project and we’re starting to move into the planning,” Davis said. “So we haven’t really moved into any planning recommendations yet, but after this we want to summarize everything that we’ve heard while we were here. We’ll start moving into the planning recommendations and start to bring back to you some solutions that we see.”