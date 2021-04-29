City Council and Planning Commission have meeting on Comprehensive Plan update

The top employment sectors in the city include healthcare and social assistance, retail, trade, educational services and manufacturing.

“Manufacturing makes up roughly 260 to 270 new jobs in terms of growth from 2014 to 2018 and manufacturing has seen the highest growth in primary jobs since 2014, outpacing a lot of these other sectors that are very popular sectors here, but just not at that rate,” he said.

Davis said Houseal Lavigne is still working with 2018 data, noting that data from the 2020 Census is not yet available to the firm yet.

“We’re hoping that as we work through this project, that becomes available for us to potentially update some of our own projections or into some of the models,” he said.

Davis said the predominant housing type in Fremont are single-family detached homes primarily built before 1970. He added that the housing vacancy rate in the county and city is below a “healthy rate” of 6% to 7%.

“This indicates the need for housing in the county and in the city,” he said.