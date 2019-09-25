The Fremont City Council approved a conditional use permit to allow farming inside city limits at SunRidge Place during its meeting Tuesday night.
The resolution passed 5-3, with Councilmembers Susan Jacobus, Brad Yerger and Mark Jensen voting against.
City Planning Director Jennifer Dam said although the applicant, Marlin Brabec, planned to use soybeans as a ground cover for the crops, he was not aware that a conditional use permit was required.
“As I look at the use in this particular area compared to similar land uses in the vicinity, it seems very similar to me,” she said. “I don’t see a reason to deny a conditional use permit, provided that certain conditions are met.”
These conditions include making sure that there are measures to avoid drift from spraying, not large machinery between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. and that the crops are removed by the fall.
Jacobus took issue with the drift from spraying the crops and said there is a densely populated area to the west, as well as a church and schools.
“You cannot control the herbicides, insecticides, pesticides being applied,” she said. “Though they say on here that measures will be taken to avoid drift, that won’t guarantee it.”
Jacobus was also concerned with the penalties for breaking these conditions, which she said weren’t clear and could set a precedent for other applicants.
Like Jacobus, Yerger said he was also concerned about the enforcement of penalties. He also brought up issues with chemical runoff, as well as farming equipment reaching the crops with the new development in place.
“I’m not sure of the widths of the farm equipment that they’re going to be using, but we’re putting some fairly narrow streets in that subdivision, and they’ll have to be the entry and exit points for the farming,” Yerger said.
Councilmember Michael Kuhns said that farming equipment has always had precedence over other traffic, especially in an agriculture state like Nebraska, but not before taking issue with Yerger’s questioning.
“Brad, you’re sure your name isn’t Phil, as in filibuster?” he said .
Brabec asked the council for approval and said that today’s farming practices are much different than from what they were when he was a boy, with computers located on sprayers.
“I can assure you that we are regulated by the state of Nebraska and the [Department of Environmental Quality], and we are very careful about that,” he said. “We are very conscious of our neighbors.”
Jacobus proposed that Brabec be required to donate some of the proceeds to a local nonprofit or the completion of Kiwanis Park, but Councilmember Linda McClain disagreed, saying it wasn’t up to the council to decide if he should donate.
“I’d like to keep our discussions civil,” McClain said. “I think this issue, for whatever reason, has gotten kind of ridiculously over-emotional for some people.”
Although Jacobus brought forward a motion to postpone consideration of the matter until the next meeting, the vote failed 4-4.
“It appears to me we’re saying, ‘Let’s figure out a way to penalize this guy,’” Mayor Scott Getzschman said. “And to me, that’s not the way a community should be in a situation.”
The council also unanimously amended a resolution that would set the speed limit at SunRidge to 35.
“If it’s 30, people go 35, if it’s 25, they’ll go 30,” Jacobus said. “This isn’t going to be easily policed in this neighborhood. I don’t want to see it going to 30 miles per hour, I think 25 would be appropriate.”
Councilmember Matt Bechtel also thought the speed should be lowered, and the council lower the proposed speed to 25.
The council also discussed a resolution for Getzschman to sign a cover sheet of the draft environment assessment document for the 23rd Street Viaduct Project.
City Administrator Brian Newton said once signed, the document would be handed to the state and federal government before heading back to the city for a public hearing on its final design.
But Jacobus said she would like to see the resolution tabled for the next meeting for more discussion on the document. Yerger said with the price coming up to $25 million, a new public hearing is necessary.
Russ Peterson, CEO of Nye Health Services, said the project would affect parking and the safety of his residents, including seniors. He said its scope had changed significantly and is now squeezing a large project into a small space.
The council unanimously approved a motion to hold a public hearing on the document for the next meeting.
The council also voted to move forward to final readings of the rate schedules for sewer use and electricity.
Other items on the agenda included the approval of a conditional use permit for a private campground at 797 N. County Rd. 19 and the purchase of a new Stryker Power-Load and one Power Cot for the Fremont Fire Department.