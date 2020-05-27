City council approves fireworks display, baseball and softball registration for independent teams

Fireworks and baseball are on for the summer in Fremont. Fremont City Council unanimously approved two resolutions that will help the two summer staples to the city despite the ongoing pandemic during its Tuesday meeting. Council unanimously approved a motion introduced by applicant Ron Vlach to use Christiansen Field and the Fremont Municipal Airport to hold a community fireworks display on July 4. City administrator Brian Newton said the event should go forward without a hitch as long as community members follow city guidelines. “We just remind the public that they need to stay in their vehicles and maintain social distancing with no large groups and I think we’ll be okay,” he said. Mayor Scott Getzschman said a presentation typically precedes the fireworks display, but that has been canceled this year due to the pandemic. “Everybody will be either in the field or along the roadway,” he said. “Again, we’ll have to keep an eye on Highway 30 because they park there.” Currently, Getzschman said the maximum number of people allowed at an event like this due to current restrictions is 3,000. He said as long as the city remains healthy, that number could increase. “Numbers should go up and we should be able to have more folks,” he said. “It’s a long-time event and one that probably is important at this time of the year to have happen.” Council also unanimously approved a resolution that coincides with youth sports reopening guidelines announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts on May 22. The guidelines issued by the governor allow for baseball and softball practices to begin June 1, with youth baseball and softball games to begin June 18. The resolution discussed signage that will be posted in parking lots and playing fields across the city. The City of Fremont also requires teams to provide insurance certificates that name the City as an additional insurer. Those documents must be signed and turned into the Parks and Recreation office, along with all fees and insurance certificates, before a team can take the field to play. Independent teams that request the use of City fields currently pay $100 per season, according to the staff report. Councilmember Susan Jacobus said she was hesitant to move forward with the motion while the city is still in the middle of discussion regarding restrictions and the virus. “We are still in the throes of discussion on what Fremont needs to do,” she said. “I really would hate to be preemptive.” Jacobus asked if it would be possible to continue the motion into June to allow legal counsel more time to review the motion. Newton said the council could do that, but it would affect the date in which teams can begin practicing. The next council meeting would take place on June 10, several days after the June 1 start date announced by Ricketts. City attorney Travis Jacott said the licensing agreement included in the motion references applicable rules under the COVID-19 restrictions, which he said would not change at all. Jacott added that he would review the updated guidelines released by the governor on Friday, but the licensing agreement included in the council member’s packet would not change. “It’s my understanding those would be required to be passed tonight for logistical purposes for the teams,” he said. Councilmember Brad Yerger introduced an amendment adding a conditional statement into the motion that would allow the council to be protected should anything come back for further review based on final attorney approval. “I’d be more comfortable if we at least put a condition statement in here and then passed this so they can get started,” he said. The amendment carried unanimously. Councilmember Mark Jensen introduced a motion to approve the amended resolution, which was seconded by Councilmember Mark Legband. The motion passed unanimously.