City council approves funding for levee repair at emergency meeting

The flow moved to the east by Tuesday morning down the road leading into the Rod and Gun Club, which is currently being stabilized by Sawyer and the county.

“County Road 19’s a dam, and we’re basically holding it off right there,” Getzschman said. “And it’s doing a good job.”

Getzschman said the plan is to fight the issue at the source and try and slow the water down by the Rod and Gun Club.

“If we don’t try something, I’m not real sure we’re going to be able to hold onto County Road 19 and prevent the flow of water entering Lake 20,” he said.

Councilmember Mark Jensen asked Getzschman as to the level of success the city was expecting with the project.

“I will tell you that when they get a backhoe in there tomorrow and they find out how deep it is, we’re going to know what our success is going to be fairly quick,” Getzschman said. “And if our success isn’t going to be success, we’re going to back off, because there’s no sense in just throwing money at it if we’re not going to make a dent in it.”

Getzschman’s wife, Judy, spoke during public comment on seeing the flooding first hand, which she called “shocking.”