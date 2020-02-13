City Council approves new splash pad in John C. Fremont Park

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved a bid for the installation of a new neighborhood splash pad in John C. Fremont Park.
The bid, awarded to Dostal Construction Company, was approved for the amount of $85,300. The splash pad will include six stream jets, six arch jets and one water jewel.
Dostal Construction Company was one of five vendors to submit bids for the project. Their base bid was the only one of the six to fall within the project’s $90,000 budget.
“We’ve been trying to do this under the budget, which is what we aimed to do,” said Parks and Recreation director Kim Koski.
The project is expected to begin in early May and has an estimated completion date of June 26. The splash pad will push 67 gallons of water per minute that will drain into a sanitary sewer. The pad will be activated through a foot activator that generally runs on a two-minute interval.
Included in the base bid submitted by each vendor, an LED lighting system and recycled water system were submitted by each vendor as potential alternate features.
Dostal’s approved bid included an alternate bid for LED lighting, which would have significantly risen the bid to somewhere between $114,000-$119,000. No alternate bid was submitted for a recycled water system by Dostal.
Council Susan Jacobus said she is excited about the splash pad, but would prefer to use renewable resources whenever possible.
“We’re into renewable resources, but I hate the thought of not recycling that water,” she said. “There are times where there are a lot of kids at this splash pad.”
While she said the idea of flushing water down hurts, she said Koski did an excellent job keeping the project under budget. Council Michael Kuhns agreed, saying renewable resources would be ideal, but Koski handled the project well.
“You’ve done an excellent job to keep in budget and that’s what we aim for,” he said. “Recycling in a perfect world would be nice.”
Council also unanimously approved the second and third readings for a sale of 1.5 acres of land in Fremont Business Park to Travis and Molly Bird for $47,048.
During the first reading of the sale during the Jan. 28 City Council meeting, Bird said Simply Strong, a physical fitness and yoga center owned by his wife, Molly, outgrew its building at 1414 E. 23rd St.
The city previously received a Community Development Block Grant for $975,392 to add 31 jobs to the property by April 22, 2022. The Birds would receive a refund of $17,678.
During the previous council meeting, Bird agreed to provide two jobs toward the city’s requirement for the CDBG in order to receive the reimbursement. City administrator Brian Newton said that talking with Travis, he found that too much of a burden was being placed on the Birds to fulfill their job quota.
“I believe we’re treating him a little unfairly. He shouldn’t take the burden of two jobs when the formula works out for less than one,” Newton said. “We kind of put him under the gun. At the time two sounded good at the time, but ultimately it’s a little unfair.”
City attorney Pat Sullivan agreed with Newton.
“The equity reasoning is sound. We can drop to one or vote for two,” he said.
Councilmember Glen Ellis supported the proposition of lowering the quota, saying it was only fair for the Birds.
“I don’t see a problem with making it one, it’s only fair,” he said. “It’s one job that we didn’t have before.”
Jacobus introduced a motion to amend the reading to reflect one job instead of two, which passed unanimously. The ordinance was then unanimously passed in its second and third reading.