City Council approves new splash pad in John C. Fremont Park

Council Susan Jacobus said she is excited about the splash pad, but would prefer to use renewable resources whenever possible.

“We’re into renewable resources, but I hate the thought of not recycling that water,” she said. “There are times where there are a lot of kids at this splash pad.”

While she said the idea of flushing water down hurts, she said Koski did an excellent job keeping the project under budget. Council Michael Kuhns agreed, saying renewable resources would be ideal, but Koski handled the project well.

“You’ve done an excellent job to keep in budget and that’s what we aim for,” he said. “Recycling in a perfect world would be nice.”

Council also unanimously approved the second and third readings for a sale of 1.5 acres of land in Fremont Business Park to Travis and Molly Bird for $47,048.

During the first reading of the sale during the Jan. 28 City Council meeting, Bird said Simply Strong, a physical fitness and yoga center owned by his wife, Molly, outgrew its building at 1414 E. 23rd St.

The city previously received a Community Development Block Grant for $975,392 to add 31 jobs to the property by April 22, 2022. The Birds would receive a refund of $17,678.