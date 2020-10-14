City Council approves parking for 'Trunk & Treat event,' unanimously passes contract for UDC update

Fremont City Council approved a resolution to temporarily close a parking lot and street for a trick-or-treat event to be held in lieu of the recently canceled Halloween Hysteria.

The resolution, which passed on a 5-1 vote with one abstention, allowed for the closure of the parking lot on the northeast corner of Fifth Street and Park Avenue on Oct. 24 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and for the closure of Fifth Street from Park Avenue to Main Street from 3-8 p.m. for the “Trunk & Treat” event.

Councilmember Glen Ellis, who abstained from voting, said Halloween Hysteria, which annually draws in thousands of people into the downtown Fremont area, would not be possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we all realized that Halloween Hysteria is truly hysteria downtown,” he said. “There’s over 2,000 kids in the downtown area.”

Ellis said the Fremont Downtown Development Group came up with a way to still give children an opportunity to dress up in their costumes and visit the downtown area to celebrate Halloween.

The event will take place in the closed parking lot with vehicles spaced out in every other parking spot. Children will then follow a path around the vehicles that Ellis said will be “controlled extremely well.”