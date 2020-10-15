City Council approves parking for 'Trunk & Treat event,' unanimously passes contract for UDC update

Fremont City Council approved a resolution to temporarily close a parking lot and street for a trick-or-treat event to be held in lieu of the recently canceled Halloween Hysteria.
The resolution, which passed on a 5-1 vote with one abstention, allowed for the closure of the parking lot on the northeast corner of Fifth Street and Park Avenue on Oct. 24 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and for the closure of Fifth Street from Park Avenue to Main Street from 3-8 p.m. for the “Trunk & Treat” event.
Councilmember Glen Ellis, who abstained from voting, said Halloween Hysteria, which annually draws in thousands of people into the downtown Fremont area, would not be possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we all realized that Halloween Hysteria is truly hysteria downtown,” he said. “There’s over 2,000 kids in the downtown area.”
Ellis said the Fremont Downtown Development Group came up with a way to still give children an opportunity to dress up in their costumes and visit the downtown area to celebrate Halloween.
The event will take place in the closed parking lot with vehicles spaced out in every other parking spot. Children will then follow a path around the vehicles that Ellis said will be “controlled extremely well.”
“There will not be any hysteria involved at all,” he said. “There will certainly be lines that are formed. When children are lined up, they will line up six feet apart with their families.”
Ellis said he believed the group has taken an abundance of precautions heading into an event that has found a way to creatively celebrate Halloween under the umbrella of COVID-19.
“There are endless ways that we are trying to figure out mechanical reasons or whatever just to try to make it fun, not only for the trunker, but also for the treater,” Ellis said.
Councilmember Mark Legband, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 recently, raised concerns about the timing of the event given the increased positivity rate in the state.
“I just have concerns about parents’ and kids’ safety right now because of COVID,” he said.
Legband said he would have had fewer issues with the idea of having an event like this two or three weeks ago, but the rising positivity rate in Nebraska has forced him to reevaluate events like this.
“I hope it does work out, but I’m still very concerned about the safety of parents and kids,” he said.
Ellis said the traditional Halloween Hysteria event runs on a Thursday night for about an hour-and-a-half, meaning that the event brings heavy crowds for its entire duration.
To combat that, the Trunk & Treat event is being held on a Saturday throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
“Hopefully, the flow will be less than the traditional itself,” he said. “I do believe we put in a lot of thought and compassion toward doing this. Like I said, all of our trunkers will be wearing masks and distributing candy, hopefully in a very fun manner.”
In other news, City Council unanimously approved a contract to update both the city’s Unified Development Code and Comprehensive Plan and Long-range Transportation Plan.
Money was set aside in the Planning Department’s budget following the approval of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal budget in September 2019 to update both plans.
The contract was awarded to Chicago-based Houseal-Lavigne Associates. The total cost of the contract is $450,000.
“Everybody just said tremendous things about Houseal-Lavigne and I think we should be very happy with them,” Planning Director Jennifer Dam said.
Nik Davis, principal at Houseal-Lavigne, thanked the council for the chance to take part in updating the three projects.
“We appreciate the opportunity,” he said.
Councilmember Susan Jacobus noted the incoming new faces that would fill two soon-to-be empty council seats currently occupied by Councilmembers Linda McClain and Matt Bechtel, as well as a new mayor who will fill the seat currently occupied by Scott Getzschman.
She said it was important that those new members have an opportunity to be involved in the project on the ground level.
Dam said a kickoff meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10, which falls a week after the Nov. 3 general election.
“We will know who the next elected officials are at that time and it certainly provides us with an opportunity to include everybody in that particular process,” she said.
Dam said the roundtable is meant to identify key issues found inside the city’s current UDC. She noted several “quick fixes” located within the UDC, whether it be related to landscaping, fencing or impervious coverage area for duplexes, that has routinely come up as issues.
“I think a number of those issues are issues that can be tackled early on,” she said.
