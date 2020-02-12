City Council argues conflict of interest policy, approves agreement for airport project

Several City Council members voiced concern over a proposed policy introduced by council member Brad Yerger that would authorize city attorney Pat Sullivan to research and draft a Conflict of Interest Policy.
Yerger was absent from Tuesday's meeting, but a motion introduced by councilmember Mark Jensen to table the item until the Feb. 25 meeting failed 4-3, pushing the item into discussion.
The policy would require all elected city officials, appointed officers, hired city officials and all other decision-making appointed commissioners and board members "to list and disclose any entity affiliations, trusteeships, executive committee positions, board member positions, business ownerships, partnerships, LLCs, or other private or consensual relationships that lend themselves to actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest."
Council Mark Legband staunchly opposed the policy, saying the policy simply went too far.
"I think this is a waste of money, we already have rules and I’m kinda surprised he didn’t include my grandkids in here, too," he said. "It goes too far, like a lot of the things he’s written, it goes too far."
The policy was introduced in the midst of concerns of perceived conflicts of interest regarding mayor Scott Getzchman's input regarding LifeHouse housing projects during two separate City Council meetings in November 2019, according to councilmember Susan Jacobus.
Getzchman currently serves on LifeHouses's Board of Trustees.
During a Nov. 12 City Council meeting, Getzschman provided input where the council approved a conditional use permit for four triplex dwellng units for LifeHouse in a 7-1 vote.
During the Nov. 26 City Council meeting, Getzchman was the deciding vote for Ordinance 5507, which dealt with the placement and density of multifamily dwellings.
In December 2019, Getzchman said the last meeting he attended for the Board of Trustees was in March 2019.
“As far as the challenge, and we went to legal for a ruling on this, was the fact that, truly as a trustee, it’s exactly honorary,” he said during the December 10 City Council meeting. “And again, I did not attend any of those meetings, there’s no financial gain, there’s no involvement of mine in regards to Care Corps or LifeHouse.”
During Tuesday's meeting, Jacobus said she didn't believe there was a real conflict of interest regarding the mayor's involvement with LifeHouse, but she believed the perception of a potential conflict still remained.
"Last meeting we had a discussion about a potential conflict of interest with our mayor," she said. "Did I believe he had one? No. Was there a perception? Yes."
Jacobus said she did what was asked by bringing forth the potential conflict of interest to the table during the Jan. 28 meeting, but understood why the council ultimately decided not to act on the issue.
"It was asked for me to bring it to the table and that’s what I did, but we didn’t act on it because I don’t think any of us felt comfortable proceeding with it," she said. "In light of that, I think that’s where this is coming from."
She agreed with Legband regarding the language discussing personal or consensual relationships, saying it could open up a "Pandora's box."
"I agree that the 'or other private or consensual relationships that lend themselves to actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest' part is over the top and opens a Pandora's box, but I can see why this has gotten thrown down," Jacobus said.
Jacobus reminded council members that many of them serve on outside boards or commissions, which could ultimately create conflicts of interest in the future if not recorded.
"Part of the issue with bringing this to life is because there are some perceived conflicts," she said. "I believe that all of us should put down, in record, all of our business ties, all of our LLCs, any of our partnerships that are business oriented or otherwise."
Getzchman reminded council members that there is a potential conflict of interest form that they can fill out for any potential instances of a conflict, which is then filed with the city clerk.
Council Linda McClain voiced her disapproval with the policy, saying there were plenty of resources available on a state level that already cover this issue.
McClain noted the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act, which includes a 2019 amendment, as well as a summary of six conflict of interest statements for public officials found on the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission website.
You have free articles remaining.
She said Council should look to these examples, rather than spending money to draft a new policy.
"I think maybe what we just need to do is after people come on board after they are elected they receive a copy of this and sign this and then it becomes incumbent upon them," McClain said. "It’s like any kind of handbook or whatever, you know know what the rules are, you’re an adult so you need to disclose those."
"I'm not in favor of spending money on a policy when the state law and this information is very well articulated and documented," she said.
Jacobus introduced a motion to approve the item, which would allow Sullivan to research and draft a policy, but the motion failed due to a lack of a second.
City Council also approved a resolution that would get the ball rolling on creating a conceptual design for a new terminal building at the Fremont Airport.
Council authorized the approval of an architectural services agreement with Davis Design Inc. in Lincoln to create the design, which will cost $25,000.
The project coincides with a project that was contracted out to Davis Design Inc. last year to renovate the airport's apron.
The project will cost $2.5 million and is currently being funded completely by the city, according to David Goedeken, director of Public Works. He said construction will hopefully begin this year.
Councilmember Glen Ellis said he was concerned with the price tag of the new terminal, which is approximately $1.7 million of the total project.
"This is just a big chunk of money for the community to swallow, but I understand this is economic development."
Goedeken said specific Federal Aviation Administration guidelines were followed when hiring Davis Design Inc. He said it became apparent through that process that dollars for the terminal building would be thin, which led to the decision to split the terminal and apron into separate projects.
"Right now, it's on the books as being 100% city-funded, but we will look at alternatives to reduce the cost."
Ellis said it would be difficult for him to justify spending $1.7 million on a terminal building he believes few people in the community use.
"It's hard for me to say let's get the ball rolling without looking for alternatives," he said.
Goedeken said the current terminal doesn't meet FAA standards and is not currently accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act. He added that council was only voting on the conceptual design. Once the conceptual design is completed in a few months, another resolution would need to be approved before the project can move forward.
He added that the apron project is being built with the assumption that a terminal will follow.
"We're doing this with the direct intent of putting in a building," he said.
When asked if there might be potential penalties by failing to build a terminal building, Goedekan said that there are conditions when receiving this kind of money.
"They've never specifically said that but when you receive these monies there are conditions," he said. "The condition is we're building an apron for a terminal project."
McClain supported the renovation efforts, saying the Fremont Airport has the potential to create business for the city.
"My research is that this is a really smart project for Fremont," she said. "We get revenue when these planes come in, this is a benefit to the city. I think we need to move forward with this and certainly we need to look at other projects with this. This would be the wrong project to derail at this point."
Council members approved a motion introduced by Jensen to approve the resolution, which passed 6-1, with Ellis voting against.
A vote to adjourn the meeting was introduced by Legband at 11:09 p.m., which was approved 5-3. Ellis, Jensen and Jacobus all voted against with Getzchman voting for the motion.