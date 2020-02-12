City Council argues conflict of interest policy, approves agreement for airport project

"It was asked for me to bring it to the table and that’s what I did, but we didn’t act on it because I don’t think any of us felt comfortable proceeding with it," she said. "In light of that, I think that’s where this is coming from."

She agreed with Legband regarding the language discussing personal or consensual relationships, saying it could open up a "Pandora's box."

"I agree that the 'or other private or consensual relationships that lend themselves to actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest' part is over the top and opens a Pandora's box, but I can see why this has gotten thrown down," Jacobus said.

Jacobus reminded council members that many of them serve on outside boards or commissions, which could ultimately create conflicts of interest in the future if not recorded.

"Part of the issue with bringing this to life is because there are some perceived conflicts," she said. "I believe that all of us should put down, in record, all of our business ties, all of our LLCs, any of our partnerships that are business oriented or otherwise."

Getzchman reminded council members that there is a potential conflict of interest form that they can fill out for any potential instances of a conflict, which is then filed with the city clerk.