The Fremont City Council debated a resolution that would allow for an open prayer period before meetings during its meeting Tuesday night.
The resolution, introduced by Council Brad Yerger, was voted 5-3 to continue to the Feb. 25 meeting. Councilmembers Mark Jensen, Linda McClain and Mark Legband voted against.
The matter was first introduced to the council on Nov. 12, with a motion by Yerger to allow city attorney Tim Buckley to research and develop a plan for the open prayer. It was approved 7-1, with Jensen voting against.
Buckley left the firm after drafting the plan, but Yerger said he provided him with edits and wanted to see it completed in the council.
The plan sets the framework for the prayer policy and the procedure for seeking volunteers for offering invocation, Yerger said. The prayer session would start at 6:55 p.m. and last three minutes.
“It also sets a time limit so that those invocations would be brief and nonparticipating public and council members can be seated prior to the official start,” Yerger said. “Those were all considerations that were taken into account by the city attorney’s work on this.”
Yerger said he was happy with Buckley’s work on the plan, which included opinions from the Supreme Court.
“Research in that regard, I think, gives us great comfort with what we’re going to do,” he said. “In the discussions that I had earlier with putting this back on the agenda and moving this forward with attorney [Pat] Sullivan was that, in fact, they needed to spend some additional time looking at what he just explained.”
Jensen, who said he shared an email expressing his opposition to the open prayer to councilmembers and city staff, said he didn’t have any personal objection to prayer itself.
“I understand religion can play important and positive roles in people’s families and lives,” he said. “My objection is doing this as a matter of policy in a government building.”
A person’s unwillingness or reluctance to participate in prayer would be on public display, Jensen said.
“They could feel, real or imagined, there might be repercussions if they don’t participate,” he said. “I choose to honor my faith by not doing anything to make somebody of a different background than mine feel uncomfortable or unwelcome in any way.”
McClain, who said she was religious, said she felt the item was controversial and agreed with Jensen’s statements on not wanting to make anyone uncomfortable.
“I think the pledge and a moment of silence, perhaps if we wanted to add that, add the proper level of solemnity to the occasion of a governmental meeting,” she said. “I’m just not sure we need this, and I am concerned about perhaps alienating people who may be uncomfortable.”
Legband said he agreed with McClain on adding a moment of silence instead before meetings.
“I’m all for prayer,” he said. “I go to church every Sunday, which doesn’t mean anything, but there’s so many legal things going on here that I think we’re setting ourselves up for failure here.”
Sullivan said the implementation of public prayer would result in additional work for City Clerk Tyler Ficken.
“That document requires an extensive amount of work that needs to be done by the administration locating religious groups, trying to make sure that there’s diversity in there,” he said. “The problem with trying to put religion and government together is there’s a law out there that says you can fly out there next to the sun, but you’ve got to have enough cover so that you don’t get burned.”
Sullivan said the city has to make sure that it is not proselytizing any particular religion or section of religion with the sessions. He said he has an attorney busy with preparing for a trial, but he will look at the plan after this Friday.
“We’ll look at whether we can wind down the amount of labor involved for the city clerk,” he said. “But I think as you look to pass this, you have to decide whether you want to require the city clerk to engage in that level of activity so that you can have prayer.”
Mayor Scott Getzschman agreed with Sullivan’s points on the city clerk position.
“If you read through it, there is a tremendous burden on the city clerk’s time, almost to the point where, I’m not going to say it would require another person, but logistically, it’s going to be a nightmare,” he said. “So council needs to think through that.”
Yerger said he welcomed Sullivan and his team looking more into the plan.
“As they look at that and the amount of time that’s necessary, I’m interested in seeing how that works out,” he said. “But I did agree with council earlier before this meeting that we would move this to further consideration at the end of February, thinking that that would allow adequate time for review.”
Yerger made a motion to continue the item, which was seconded by Councilmember Matt Bechtel.
“If you wish to do that, I’m alright with that, I guess,” Jensen said. “I don’t see myself changing my vote.”
During the meeting, the council also approved making Fremont a Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) District in Fremont 6-2, with Councilmembers Susan Jacobus and Yerger voting against.
The topic of PACE was first discussed by the council last October. The financing will fund any project in the city that focuses on energy efficiency or water conservation.
The council also discussed an ordinance brought forward by Yerger that would establish the Keene Memorial Library Board of Trustees as a hybrid of a governing and advisory board.
Yerger argued that the board needed to have the ability to hire personnel, which he said should not be the responsibility of the city.
After debate on the roles with other cities’ library boards, the council unanimously voted to move the item for discussion for February.
The council also held first reading for the sale of 80 acres of land in Fremont Business Park to Travis and Molly Bird for $47,048.
Travis Bird said Simply Strong, a physical fitness and yoga center owned by his wife, Molly, had outgrown its building at 1414 E 23rd St.
The City of Fremont received a Community Development Block Grant for $975,392 to add 31 new jobs in the property by April 22, 2022. If the city were to reach that goal, it would refund $17,678 back to the Birds.
The first reading was unanimously approved by the council.
The council voted to adjourn at around 10:50 p.m. with a vote of 4-4. Councilmembers Michael Kuhns, Bechtel, Legband and McClain voted in favor, with Getzschman providing the final vote.