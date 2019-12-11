The Fremont City Council discussed a potential conflict of interest with the mayor’s involvement in a vote concerning new property for LifeHouse at its meeting Tuesday night.
“We clearly have a mayor who has been involved for quite some time with Care Corps and LifeHouse,” Councilmember Susan Jacobus said. “And that’s admirable in itself, but to me, a position of the mayor has to be separated.”
The item, brought forward by Jacobus, concerned Mayor Scott Getzschman’s input during the Nov. 12 meeting in which the council approved a conditional use permit for four triplex dwelling units for LifeHouse in a 7-1 vote.
LifeHouse, formerly Care Corps, plans to purchase property, currently owned by the Fremont Presbyterian Church, to use as low-income housing.
As Getzschman is a member of the LifeHouse Board of Trustees, Jacobus said there was also a potential conflict of interest at the Nov. 26 meeting as he was the deciding vote for Ordinance 5507, which dealt with the placement and density of multifamily dwellings.
Jacobus said during a Planning Commission meeting concerning the LifeHouse item in October, Commissioner Rory Bowen excused himself as he was a member of the LifeHouse Executive Committee.
“The concern I had was that there was a perceived conflict of interest because a trustee in itself, though may not make governing decisions as a whole, does influence and is supportive of the entity of which they are playing a role in, whether that’s financial or other,” she said. “And a person who’s a trustee of the board is either influencing financially or with a position in the community. And I would say it might have been the latter rather than the former, though I can’t say that for certainty.”
Jacobus said after she added the item, city attorney Pat Sullivan emailed the councilmembers saying it was their legal team’s opinion that there wasn’t a conflict because Getzschman wasn’t a typical trustee.
The email also stated that Sullivan spoke with Frank Daley, executive director of the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. The NADC gives only written opinions, which was not provided, Jacobus said.
Getzschman said the last board meeting he attended was in March, which was the board’s annual meeting.
“As far as the challenge, and we went to legal for a ruling on this, was the fact that, truly as a trustee, it’s exactly honorary,” he said. “And again, not attended any of those meetings, there’s no financial gain, there’s no involvement of mine in regards to Care Corps or LifeHouse.”
Getzschman said he had no vote concerning LifeHouse’s conditional use permit and that his only involvement was with the multifamily dwelling ordinance.
“It had to do with multiple projects and it’s a city ordinance,” he said. “Did it affect the LifeHouse project? Yes, but it also affected the projects at Sun Ridge and it affected one other project.”
Councilmember Brad Yerger said he believed that Getzschman’s involvement potentially violated Nebraska statutes in regards to influence.
With Buckley’s email, Yerger said he explained that although the role of the board of trustees and other boards is confusing and sometimes interchangeable, the board is comprised of community advisers and ambassadors who take special projects for LifeHouse.
“What I found was that the board members that are currently in those positions are, in large numbers, former registered agents of the corporation, they’re former officers of the corporation, they’re former board members or they are major donors or benefactors to this corporation,” he said. “And the mayor’s in this group.”
Yerger said the email characterized the board of trustees members as “innocuous” and that they had no authority to influence.
“I disagree with that position entirely, and I seriously doubt that those dedicated individuals would agree with those statements as well,” he said. “Care Corps is a valuable member of the community, providing an outstanding service, and to think that the trustees, who are in a position to do special projects, convey information to members of the community, promote those kinds of things, are somehow just in a feel-good authority or have no specific value, I think is a gross overstatement.”
Yerger, who called the email a “misguided attempt” to justify a failure to disclose Getzschman’s position, entered a document he called “food for thought” with commentary from a constituent.
Councilmember Michael Kuhns objected to Yerger’s submission of the document and questioned its legitimacy.
“I don’t know if anybody’s reviewed this yet and you’re passing this out to us,” he said. “I think you’re trying to persuade us to vote the way that you want us to vote.”
Yerger said the councilmembers didn’t have to read the document, which he said provides “valuable information” on state codes concerning the issue.
“I thought it was worthy with the rest of the city council having an opportunity to read and evaluate in making any decisions they might have on this matter,” he said. “You’re free to read them or not read them accordingly.”
Councilmember Matt Bechtel said his vote on the LifeHouse item wasn’t swayed by Getzschman’s comments and was not aware he was on the board.
“Actually, what made me want to vote for the project was when they made it clear that there wouldn’t be any sex offenders in the area,” he said. “At that point, I was in favor of the project, so it had really nothing to do with what the mayor said.”
Kuhns said the council should listen to the city attorneys and take their recommendation regarding the issue.
“I haven’t heard a name or met this pseudo-attorney to see what his argument would be,” he said. “And until somebody shows me some credentials, I’m going to stick with what we paid our city advisory to do.”
Councilmember Mark Legband agreed with Kuhns.
“It’s time to move on,” he said. “We don’t need to grandstand anymore, we need to move on.”
Kuhns was also critical of what he saw as “hypothetical accusations” from Jacobus.
“I guess in the issue of transparency, what is your intent here?” he said. “Is it to tar and feather the mayor or is it to shut down the Care Corps?”
Jacobus called Kuhns’ comments “out of line” and said that her intent was not to denigrate Getzschman nor LifeHouse, which she said serves a vital service to the community.
“However, when you have an interest and you have a position on a board, whether it’s influential, financial, making the rules or however, there are decisions made, and in your position, whether you’re a councilman, president of the council, mayor, whatever it is, your position does matter and that plays part of making decisions,” she said.
Yerger said the issue was a procedural matter and has little to do in regard to LifeHouse. He also said he believed the city attorneys should work to get a written opinion from the NADC.
“When those opinions are coming from the state, we should have them,” he said. “And this has happened on more than one occasion now, and I think it’s time for the council to say, ‘We’re happy to take those opinions from the state, but we need to put them in the record.’”
Although Getzschman did not vote on the LifeHouse item, Yerger said he offered extensive discussion during the meeting and said the council should hold a revote.
“Because of his failure to recuse himself or not discuss items that might be beneficial to Care Corps because he’s a trustee and knows what they would like to have done, I’m not saying that any of that was wrong, but he was in a position where he should have not spoken,” he said. “And he did.”
Councilmember Linda McClain said she appreciated Jacobus putting the item on the agenda, but with it being sent last Thursday, she said there isn’t much material on the issue.
“I don’t know that there’s an item tonight that can be voted on. There’s really nothing proposed here,” she said. “We can’t take action on those other two ordinances since that’s not on the agenda.”
Jacobus recommended that a revote on the LifeHouse item be held at the Dec. 30 meeting to meet the three-meeting deadline for a revote.
However, Councilmember Glen Ellis motioned that the deadline be extended to the first meeting in January, which is allowed with a three-fourths vote. He said the December meeting is a short meeting meant for financial items.
“Let’s take a breather, let’s vote to take all of these options and move them into January so that we can all enjoy our holiday and not be bounded by anything that we as previous councils have voted on,” he said.
Ellis’ motion carried 6-2, with Legband and Kuhns voting against.
The council approved the second addition for the Brooks Hollow subdivision. It also approved the 18-lot plat’s annexation and rezoning from rural to suburban residential.
Yerger said he understood that the subdivision previously had potential grating, drainage or detention issues creating flooding issues due to heavy rains, but Maggie Diers Yost of Deer Pointe Development said she was not aware of water in any basements in Brooks Hollow after the flooding.
Yost said the subdivision has a series of French drains and has a drainage and grating plan approved by the City.
“Drainage is a very important issue to us as it is to everybody in Fremont,” she said. “There’s only so much we can do because Luther Road doesn’t have the drainage it should have, and we wish that it did and that the City and the county would join forces to do that.”
During the consent agenda, Yerger focused on the approval of last meeting’s minutes.
Yerger said with the meeting’s open public comment period, there was only one line stating that comments were made. He believed more information should be included including how many speakers there were and what topics they spoke about.
“We’re specifically admonishing the public they can speak about anything that they wish, other than things that are on our agenda,” Yerger said. “And I think recording what they spoke about just briefly wouldn’t take much additions to the minutes and it would help protect the council long term by recording that for posterity.”
Although Buckley said the current minutes do not expose the City to liability of violation of the Open Meetings Act, Jacobus made a motion to amend the minutes. The amended minutes were approved 7-1, with Legband voting against.
Another consent agenda item focused on an interlocal agreement with Dodge County for disaster situations.
Although the item was unanimously approved, Jacobus said she would like to see a policy in the near future that would require the governing bodies to be notified if there are any updates.
“From our entity, there should be some information that is given out so should this become an issue or something that has to be addressed and we have employees working out in the county to address a catastrophic issue or vice versa, there should be some kind of chain of information that lacked in this March 2019 emergency that didn’t transpire,” she said. “There was a lack of notification, and it was very fragmented.”
The council also tabled an ordinance concerning the Keene Memorial Library Board of Trustees’ authority and second reading on an item making Fremont a Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) District, as the representative was not present.