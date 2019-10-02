The Fremont City Council discussed a potential adoption of an occupational tax at the Fremont Mall and loan financing for energy-efficient projects during its study session Tuesday night.
The money raised from the occupation tax would be used to make repairs to Fremont Mall, said Mike Bacon, a lawyer representing the mall.
“Our ask is that you impose an occupation tax of 1% on all of the mall business that are currently subject to sales tax,” he said. “There are some things that you can’t have a sales tax on, but the current tenant targets include Dunham’s and a replacement of a J.C. Penny-type of store.”
While mall vacancy was near-zero in 2015 and 2016, 2017 saw a dramatic decrease in the occupied spaces. The number of vacant space has only increased since then.
Sales have also gone down dramatically, with reported sales going from nearly $18 million in 2015 to just under $6 million in 2018, a 67.2% decrease.
Bacon said he has experience in getting mall occupation tax rehab for other cities, including Hays and Leavenworth, Kansas. Big Creek Crossing in Hays saw a remodeling of the J.C. Penny exterior and new flooring, signage and a food court, all of which he said made the mall more modern and attractive.
Bacon said the repairs needed for the Fremont Mall include a new roof, new units for heating, ventilation and cooling, new doors and floors for new tenants and updates to the restrooms and exterior.
“The current owner really needs to invest in this mall to bring it up to speed,” Bacon said.
Although Bacon said there have been issues with Nebraska Sports, which is currently at the mall, and the plan for Dunham’s Sports, he said he talked with a friend who is a community planner in Grand Island and asked what happened when a Dick’s Sporting Goods opened next to a Hibbett Sports.
“They said, ‘You’re not going to believe this,’” Bacon said. “’They came in and got a building permit, they doubled their square feet, increased their inventory and they’re going gangbusters.’”
To implement this new tax ordinance, Bacon said the mall owner would prepare a redevelopment plan and request designation as an enhanced employment area, which would mean it would have to create 10 new jobs and invest at least $5,000.
The Community Development Agency would then send the plan to the Planning Commission, which would hold a hearing before recommending the plan to the city council for another hearing.
If passed, Bacon said the CDA and city council would have to approve an agreement for the council to impose an occupation tax and provide funds to the CDA for down payments.
The CDA would then issue a bond providing for advances as costs for the project are incurred by the mall owner. The bond currently has a target of $7 million, Bacon said.
“It’s not a funded bond, it’s not sold to anybody, it’s not a debt of the City or its citizens,” he said. “It is a bond that is held by the developer.”
Retailers would then make monthly payments to the City, who would receive an administrative fee for accepting the payments and making a bond payment.
When asked by Councilmember Susan Jacobus about other malls seeing success from remodeling, Bacon said the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island did, including running a street alongside it.
“There are still some vacancies in that area, but they’re getting a lot of traction,” he said.
Councilmember Brad Yerger asked Bacon about the time commitment for the 1% occupation tax, who said the current time frame is 20 years.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t know what the next disrupter is, but that’s what the finance plan is based on,” Bacon said.
The other topic discussed by the council was the adoption of Property Assessed Clean Energy financing for the city.
Chris Peterson, managing partner for Nebraska PACE Sage Capital, said the financing would affect any project that focuses on energy efficiency or water conservation.
“So it’s a long list. The obvious things are HVAC and lighting and windows, but also insulation and roof caulking,” he said. “If you were replacing an elevator and the new elevator was more energy efficient, then the elevator can qualify. Anything that improves energy efficiency can qualify for the PACE loan.”
The financing differs from other loans in that it is private capital, long term, and non-recourse, Peterson said. As of September 2019, the cost of PACE equity is between 5.25 and 6.25%.
“Instead of getting expensive financing from your rich uncle who wants to make 12 or 15% interest, PACE might make a lot of sense,” Peterson said.
PACE has been approved in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Of these states, 20 have active commercial PACE programs and another six have programs in development.
Nebraska’s PACE law was passed in 2016, with Omaha being the first city to adopt it in 2017. The city’s first PACE loan was funded in 2018, with its largest project being $24.9 million.
“Once they looked at PACE and how it could work for them, it really made a lot of sense for them to use PACE to finance that component of the project,” Peterson said.
Since then, Lincoln and La Vista have adopted ordinances, with 12 PACE loans approved in the state, with $45 million in total. The projects have typically been hotels and apartments, Peterson said.
Peterson said he’s also talked with Columbus and Beatrice, which both plan to have first readings on a PACE ordinance. He also said Plattsmouth, North Platte, Hastings, Grand Island and Waverly could potentially follow suit.
The ordinance would also give Nebraska an edge, as Iowa and Kansas currently do not have PACE financing, Peterson said.
“If you think about the competitive world of economic development, it’s a tool that not every state has, including two neighboring states that quite often our state competes with economic development projects for,” he said.
The loans are secured by an assessment contract on property. While some states go to the City and then the lender, Nebraska is one of the few states that allows for direct collection, Peterson said.
If approved, the City would have to designate a PACE administrator and provide an annual report on what projects have been funded. It would also have to pay an annual fee, which has been around $500 for other Nebraska cities.
PACE financing would not put public funds at risk and there would be no City or taxpayer liability, Peterson said.
Peterson said he’s already talked with two developers planning projects in Fremont who are interested in PACE financing. For many developers, the financing is a deal-breaker, he said.
“There’s a lot of interest growing in using this new tool,” Peterson said. “There are developers that are interested in this.”